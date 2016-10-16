Heroes of our land and water resources

I can’t seem to afford myself the opportunities to get out in the fields and woodlands as much as I used to do or would like to. Other matters, no less important, have demanded some priority of my time. Yet, when I am able to set aside a few moments of recreational time, whether it’s a hunting excursion or a short hike along some less traveled path, I still find it quite rewarding, perhaps even a little bit inspirational. At least, it tends to invigorate me in spirit.

A lot of changes have taken place, even in my lifetime over the past half-century, particularly in regard to some of the more natural areas. Wrhen I have been fortunate enough to saunter across some of the grassy areas and fence rows that remain, I don’t encounter near as many upland birds being flushed from their heavy cover. Some of that certainly could be attributed to a couple of extreme weather conditions that slapped us in the face, on top of a loss of favored habitat and hangouts of several species of wild game, feathered and furry.

On the other hand, over the past 20 years in my work-related endeavors, I have seen firsthand the many benefits of conservation. The improvements being made to the land and the water by private landowners and farm operators are returning a long list of rewards to us all for our efforts. Farmers, ranchers and other land managers are not only providing for our food and fiber necessities; wildlife has seen incredible and highly commendable comebacks, in diversity as well as their numbers.

There are a number of “habitat heroes” each year who deserve recognition and our gratitude for their conservation efforts. Most of them have made a personal choice to do what’s right environmentally, simple because they really do care and want to demonstrate good stewardship of our natural resources — not necessarily to get the pat on the back. Rather, it’s because today’s land users know that without the proper care of our soil, water, woodlands and wetlands, in just a very short period of time we will forfeit a natural heritage without much value or merit that would be passed on to our grandchildren.

Recently, a few of Ohio’s “heroes” were recognized during the three-day Farm Science Review event at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center, north of London, Ohio. The winners of the 2016 Conservation Farm Family Awards, the 33rd year of the awards program, were from five respective regions of our state: Robert Lill, Marion County; Justin and Lowell Wolff, Medina County; William and Shauna Wilkins, Miami County; Tim and Sandy Shoemaker and Howard Grabill, Highland County; and Edward and Karen Bay, Guernsey County. As Kirk Hines, chief of the Division of Soil and Water Conservation, shared regarding their recognition, each of these farm families “share a common commitment to conserve natural resource; the soil, water, woodlands, and wildlife on the land they farm. Every farm and family is unique, but conservation is the foundation of their livelihoods”.

Another individual who I still consider as a “habitat hero,” at least one of mine, is John Rockenbaugh, who was posthumously inducted into FSR’s Hall of Fame. Prior to his passing, John was a member of the Review’s Gwynne Conservation Area Committee and a regular presenter on various conservation and wildlife topics at the annual event. Sharing a wealth of information and lots of recommendations from his personal experiences, John’s talks on prairie grasslands and wetlands was always a favorite workshop by many FSR attendees.

John felt like that spreading the conservation message was a personal calling of sorts, even sharing with his wife at one point that God had impressed on him to “do something with His nature.” Shortly afterward, “The Woods” Nature Reserve on the Rockenbaugh farm was underway.

John welcomed every opportunity to eagerly share his passion for the land, our streams and wetlands, woodlands and wildlife with anyone who would ask and shared with him like interests with regard to conservation. From school-age boys and girls to adults of all ages and backgrounds, John hoped to instill a similar land ethic that would cause others to also want to make a personal commitment to environmental stewardship.

If you’re an avid reader, especially of things about nature, I’d recommend you get a copy of “The Wonders of a Walk in the Woods.” Sharing many of his experiences from a personal perspective, I believe John’s story will encourage you — certainly inspire you. One of the “12 disciples” of the initial SWCD Wildlife Specialists in Ohio, John’s message continues to be carried on by several of his counterparts to the best of their abilities. An educational grant also has been established at the Union County SWCD in John’s memory, helping to sustain wildlife conservation and habitat restoration efforts in and around the communities he served.