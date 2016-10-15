Stalling on correct Asian Carp fix prompts alternatives

According to the Great Lakes Fish Commission, when Asian carp get into Lake Erie they will likely become more than 1/3 of the fish (by weight) in the lake.

Each of the four species specializes in different aspects of the food chain. Grass carp eat aquatic vegetation; Silver carp strain the water column for phytoplankton (suspended algae); Bighead carp target zooplankton and Black carp feed upon mollusks.

The Grass carp that are widely used throughout Ohio in ponds to control aquatic vegetation are required by law to be sterile. However, several of the wild grass carp that have been captured in the Sandusky River, in Ontario commercial fishing nets and elsewhere were found to be sexually viable.

While the presence of Grass carp is undesirable, they are not regarded to be as much of a threat to the food chain as the plankton-feeding silver and bighead carp species.

Since 2002, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have used an electrical field to repel adult fish from migrating into the upper reaches of the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal, where they could enter the Great Lakes via the Illinois River and Lake Michigan.

Scientists are concerned that smaller fish could be forced through the electric current barrier by propeller wash, during power outages and by being less conductive due to less body surface area.

There was also concern that in order to provide safe working conditions for human dock workers and barge crew members in the electrical barrier zone, that the voltage may be kept too weak to effectively stop fish passage.

Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey Upper Midwest Environmental Services Center in Lacrosse, Wis. have recently announced some of the newer strategies that have been investigated to control the species spread.

One uses noise waves to repel the carp. Noting their famous negative response to motorboats passing over them that causes them to leap out of the water in panic, they have duplicated the sound of an outboard motor to successfully steer them away.

Water cannons and curtains of carbon dioxide bubbles have been tested, but were discontinued after concerns were raised about their effects on other fish species.

Toxicants specific to Asian carp are being tested using chemicals that are developed for other purposes by industrial chemists and during agricultural trials; similar to how TFM was eventually identified to be effective in selectively killing sea lampreys.

Tiny, lethal particles of piscicides (fish poisons) that these filter-feeding carp would strain from the water have been shown in their lab to not affect desirable fish species that do not feed in this manner.

With all of the tons of silver and bighead carp currently swimming the Mississippi River drainage, many others some feel that the solution is to aggressively harvest Asian carp for the dinner table, pet food or fertilizer. The biggest drawback so far has been that the low value of the meat makes investing in new processing plants and other infrastructure cost prohibitive.

There was buzz this summer about the notion of reintroducing alligator gar into areas of the Mississippi River to control carp numbers. However, because of this southern species intolerance for cold weather, only a few have ever been found in Ohio, all in the Ohio River.

A chain link fence was erected in 2010 that was designed to keep adult Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes watershed from the Wabash River at a place called Eagle Marsh in Indiana during floods.

Although flooding could still have allowed young carp to emigrate out of the Mississippi River watershed through the fence, none were observed. Even if they did, it is hoped that they would do so in such low densities that they would disperse widely and never find mates when they reached spawning size.

Last year, an 80 foot-wide earthen berm was added to separate potential mixing of the watersheds. This supports the notion that the only way to keep Asian carp from invading the Great Lakes and wrecking the $7 billion commercial and sport fishing industries is to block their access by permanently separating the two watersheds.

This should be mentioned every time a Washington politician comes to town asking for your vote.