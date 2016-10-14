Trump wants women silenced?

That’s the response from the New York Times to Donald Trump’s demand for a retraction for a story published Thursday that included allegations from a 2001 Clyde High School graduate and another woman that the presidential candidate sexually assaulted them.

“The women quoted in our story spoke out on an issue of national importance — indeed, an issue that Mr. Trump himself discussed with the whole nation watching during Sunday night’s presidential debate,” an attorney for the Times wrote Trump’s representative.

“Our reporters diligently worked to confirm the women’s accounts. They provided readers with Mr. Trump’s response, including his forceful denial of the women’s reports. It would have been a disservice not just to our readers but to democracy itself to silence their voices. We did what the law allows: We published newsworthy information about a subject of deep public concern. If Mr. Trump disagrees, if he believes American citizens had no right to hear what these women had to say and that the law of this country forces us and those who would dare to criticize him to stand silent or be punished, we welcome the opportunity to have a court set him straight.”

The attorney representing the Times, David E. McCraw, said the report, “Two women say Donald Trump touched them inappropriately,” did nothing to damage Trump’s reputation beyond what he himself has publicly said.

“The essence of a libel claim, of course, is the protection of one’s reputation. Mr. Trump has bragged about his non-consensual sexual touching of women. He has bragged about intruding on beauty pageant contestants in their dressing rooms. He acquiesced to a radio host’s request to discuss Mr. Trump’s daughter as a ‘piece of ass.’ Multiple women not mentioned in our article have publicly come forward to report Mr. Trump’s unwanted advances. Nothing in our article has had the slightest effect on the reputation that Mr. Trump, through his own words and actions, has already created for himself.”

The larger, and much more important point, however, was the effort to silence the women, McCraw said.

Trump continued to deny Crooks’ allegation, and the allegations other women have brought forward.

“It’s nothing but slander and lies, a smear campaign from the Clintons,” he said.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump has threatened to sue People Magazine for a similar story from a woman who said Donald Trump forced himself on her when she was with the couple for a story about their anniversary.

A pregnant Melania Trump had stepped away to change clothes when Donald Trump began kissing and groping the woman, the magazine reported.