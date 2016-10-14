Fabulous Frankie's home run one for the ages

One year after lighting up the American League after his long-awaited promotion from the minor leagues last June, Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor has already altered the Indians franchise in ways few could have ever imagined.

At just 22 years old, the 2016 All-Star selection broke open a scoreless deadlock in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. His two-run home run on an 0-2 pitch turned Progressive Field’s crowd of 37,727 into chaos on Carnegie Ave, and lifted the Tribe to a critical 1-0 lead in the series that resumes with Game 2 today.

Lindor is everything you want in a baseball player — and everything you want in a high-caliber player representing the franchise that gets looked up to by kids everywhere.

He has an infectious personality and smile that the rest of the team feeds off of — a certain energy visible to anyone who has seen him play for more than five minutes.

“I’m just trying to play the game, have fun and enjoy it,” Lindor said. “No pressure. I’m not trying to play the game a different way. We all do our roles, and if we do, we’ll be successful.”

And in case you haven’t noticed, he’s one of the best players in all of baseball with his bat and glove — also helping turn a critical double play in the second inning Friday.

Indians manager Terry Francona has a knack for having the magic touch in October, and gave the bat of Jason Kipnis a good luck kiss before he walked and scored on Lindor’s home run.

But on Friday, the magic touch belonged to Lindor, and a ‘by the book’ shutout pitching performance out of Corey Kluber, Andrew Miller and Cody Allen.

In Game 1 of the AL Division Series against Boston last week, it was Lindor connecting on an 0-2 pitch for a solo home run — the third of the third inning in Cleveland’s 5-4 win over Boston.

Against the Blue Jays Friday, his home run swing will go down as one of the most memorable in team history in the past decade — and possibly beyond, depending how this series unfolds from here.

I remember when Lindor was drafted (eighth overall in 2011) and made his full-season debut with the Lake County Captains (Low-A) in 2012. Myself and a good friend of mine saw him in street clothes at a team event. He took a photo with my friend, who proceeded to tell Lindor ‘Hopefully you help us win a championship one day.’

To think four years later, he’s here in Cleveland, helping put the Tribe within seven wins of that statement is incredible.

But not surprising.

Later in the summer of 2012, I watched Lindor almost single-handily win a meaningless June Low-A baseball game — because he cared.

With two outs in the eighth inning of that game, Lindor had struck out, but the ball went past the catcher for a passed ball. The then 18-year old hustled to first base and beat the throw to reach, then stole base second moments later.

Lindor then noticed the catcher lazily tossing the ball back to the pitcher, and took off for third and stole that base as well — with no throw from the pitcher. The next Captains batter got a base hit to tie the game, and a guy you may know, Jose Ramirez, later drove in the winning run of a 3-2 win.

Had Lindor just half-ran out that strikeout, the Captains likely lose the game.

He’s Cleveland’s most well-rounded, complete player — and has the franchise flirting with a World Series appearance one month before his 23rd birthday.

In a season where Cleveland has seemingly defied the odds at every turn with an inconsistent lineup and devastating injuries to its starting pitching, there have been plenty of key contributors on this scrappy team.

But with the crowd chanting ‘Frankie’ during his entire at-bat in the bottom of eighth inning — moments before Allen secured the save in a 2-0 win — it’s as abundantly clear now as it was four years ago.

Francisco Lindor has already come of age as a franchise-changing draft selection. And if the Indians reach the World Series in his second season, we’ll all look back at Friday’s home run as one of, if not the biggest moment, of this ALCS.

“He has a ton of talent, you can tell how much he enjoys playing the game,” Francona said after Friday’s win. “If I had his ability, I’d feel confident, too. On the baseball field is where he’s most comfortable. You can tell he’s enjoying himself. What’s even better is as good of a player he is, he’s an even better person. And that’s saying something.”