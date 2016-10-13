Opinion: Walk away from Trump

Believe them.

The women coming forward saying Donald Trump groped them.

Believe them.

If you’re a father of a daughter, turn to her, look at her, and more than likely you’ll see the victim of a sexual assault, or a future victim.

If you’re the mother of a daughter, you already know this is true.

And if you support Donald Trump, please stop.

If your knee-jerk reaction to that request is to say, “Bill Clinton is a rapist,” then don’t vote for him either. And don’t vote for his wife.

The difference between Trump and Bill Clinton is that Bill Clinton was never recorded bragging about being a boorish creep.

“If you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump can be heard on the now infamous “Hollywood Access” recording from 2005.

Nobody ever “let him do it.”

Trump’s victims were too shocked by his creepy behavior to react quickly enough to stop the assaults.

His strategy was just that: A surprise groping.

And he actually believes he had permission.

He’s a disgusting man.

He doesn’t deserve your support.

He hasn’t earned your support.

Mike Pence should walk away, like other Republicans.

You should, too.

Just walk away.