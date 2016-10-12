The legend of the white groundhog

I received several messages over the last several months about a hard-to-miss groundhog on the American Color property at Edgewater Avenue and Venice Road, across from Toft’s Dairy.

And I became my own version of Captain Ahab looking for his white whale, err groundhog. The groundhog may be hard to miss when he is out, but he was never out when I drove by the area, until Monday.

I was able to grab a picture or two without disturbing him. And I’m not sure if he saw his shadow while he was out.

What should we call him/her? Moby? Blanco?