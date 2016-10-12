Outsourcing could pose a problem for Nationstar

With some exceptions, the law generally requires that a bank or loan servicer suing for foreclosure must have possession of the one and only original promissory note signed by the borrower when taking out the loan. A copy will not suffice.

In the law this requirement is called standing. Without standing (possession of the original note), a foreclosure case could be dismissed.

NATIONSTAR’S NOTE RETENTION PRACTICE

It came to light in Ted’s case recently that Nationstar Mortgage, one of the country’s biggest mortgage servicers (collectors of monthly mortgage payments), was not keeping Ted’s supposed original promissory note in its possession. Instead it hired another party to hold it.

This practice leaves Nationstar with some explaining to do.

BIG BUMP ALONG THE ROAD

Although there is nothing illegal in and of itself about outsourcing the job of keeping original notes, it does lead to a whole new set of questions needing to be answered.

In order to ensure that the document claimed to be the one and only original note is authentic, Nationstar must demonstrate its familiarity with the note possessor’s business practices. However, in Ted’s case the Nationstar witness readily admitted having no knowledge whatsoever regarding those practices.

This could become a big bump along the road for Nationstar should it continue its drive to foreclose.

This is a weekly column by Sandusky attorney Dan McGookey, devoted to telling true stories of homeowners who have been victimized by a lending system that makes it profitable to foreclose. The names used have been changed for privacy purposes.

Kathryn Eyster contributed to this article.