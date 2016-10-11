Happy Columbus Day?

According to the latest estimate from the Taxpayers Union, that is how much it cost taxpayers this past Monday, the day Congress designated as the other Columbus Day, to give federal workers a taxpayer-paid day off.

However — and yes, there is always a however.

However, that does not include taxpayers’ money used to pay state, county and city employees nationwide. Most of whom also enjoyed a day off with pay two days before the original Columbus Day.

So, it is at least $500 million in taxpayers’ money to celebrate an explorer who, after 71 days at sea searching for a shortcut to China, landed in what is now the Bahamas — Oops! — and during his four trips to the New World never, yes never, set foot on any part of what is now the United States.

No wonder some states — Alaska, California, Oregon, South Dakota and Texas — do not recognize or celebrate Columbus Day. It also explains why more and more people across the USA on Oct. 12 are recognizing and celebrating Native Americans by calling it “Indigenous People’s Day.”

Why?

Turns out they don’t believe Christopher Columbus found America.

Why?

Because it was never lost.

HALFTIME SHOW. Now that the Cleveland Browns have surpassed the “Wait until next year” possibilities of being a contender and have entered the “Wait until next decade” stage of competing in the NFL, it has become time to write about Ohio’s other professional football team.

No, not the Cincinnati Bengals, who are only two games better than the Browns, but The Ohio State Buckeyes.

In particular, their head coach Urban Meyer, who in 4-and-a-half years has already lost four games while winning only one national championship.

So, with this being an even year I am predicting they will defeat the odd coach from up north, win the Big Ten Championship Game, and then, on Jan. 9 of next year, win the College Football Playoff National Championship in Tampa.

Of course, to attain my goal all Coach Meyer has to do is beat the team on the road that has given him half his losses at The OSU. Michigan State.

Plus, defeat Wisconsin this Saturday in Madison.

With all that, maybe just maybe this will be the year Urban Meyer wins “Coach of the Year” for The OSU.

Anyway, people are beginning to distance themselves from Columbus Day mainly because historians have been discovering new facts about the discoverer.

Such as Columbus committing atrocities against the inhabitants of the Bahamas, Haiti and the Dominican Republic by ordering the enslaving and murdering of the natives of those islands and then taking their treasure.

Yikes!

I’m sure those are acts that were not reenacted during Columbus Day festivities across the USA last Monday.

Perhaps now would be the time for our elected officials in Washington to consider changing the name and nature of the Oct. 12 holiday that is now on the second Monday of the same month and recognize the growing trend that is growing across the USA by seizing the day and declaring it “Indigenous People Day.”

That’s right.

We can never give back the USA to Native Americans, even if they agreed to take over the nearly $20 trillion national debt payments, but we can give back to them the day that 524 years ago was the start of everything slowly being taken away from them.

That way, in a positive politically correct way that could never, never and never make up for all the Native Americans we killed, land we stole, treaties we broke and deplorable reservations we forced them to live on, we could finally be ...

Native American givers.