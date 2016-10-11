Chambers, Schwaderer bowl 300s at Dynasty Lanes

And, for that matter, Ryan Schwaderer, of Plymouth also continues to rack up hose magical games.

Chambers, a 58-year-old Willard bowler, hammered out his 19th career 300 game on the way to a 771 series last month at Dynasty Lanes. He opened with the perfect game, then added 228 and 243 after firing the first 300 of the season at the lanes.

Meanwhile, Schwaderer, 31, chalked up 300 No. 8 on Oct. 3 at the same lanes. His perfect game came after 228 and 238 for a 766 total.

Chambers commented on his gem.

"I've had back surgeries that kept me from bowling, but I'm back at it again," said the Willard High School graduate who is retired after years of working at Donnelly and Sons.

He is also the Willard High School girls bowling coach.

"Rolling a 300 is never old and I get just a little nervous each time I get in that position," Chambers said. "It was 24 years ago, and this is my 15th 300 at Dynasty. The other four were in tournaments."

Chambers believes he is close to being the oldest bowler at Dynasty to reach perfection.

"I'm on a mission to be the oldest guy to throw one, and I could be, although I'm not sure right now," Chambers said.

The left-hander bowls in three leagues and his average is around the 220/221 mark. His all-time high series is 812, bowled four years ago.

Schwaderer, is also a member of the '800 Club' as a result of an Willard Bowling Association record 818 series a year ago that also included a 300, and a 290.

A right-hander, the Plymouth graduate takes it in stride when he has the opportunity of throwing 12 strikes together in a game.

"I just try to concentrate on what I'm doing and don't let things bother me that much," said Schwaderer, who works in the family business at Plymouth Quick Lube.

He bowls twice a week and carries average of 222 and 225, pretty good since he started bowling at the age of 19.

USBC Officer's doubles event this weekend at Cedar

The annual Sandusky USBC Officer's Double tournament, named in memory of the longtime secretary, Vern Bluhm, is set for this weekend at Cedar Lanes.

All participants must be a current Sandusky USBC member and serve as an officer in a league, member of the board, a league delegate, team captain or a member of the Hall of Fame.

Firing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday and again at 11 a.m. Sunday morning with an entry fee of $36 per team.

The Sandusky USBC is adding $150 to the prize fund.

All bowlers must use their highest 2015-2016 season USBC average. If no average from last season, the highest 2016-207 season mark for 21 game or more must be used. All other participants will bowl scratch (230).Team handicap is 90 percent of 460 and one out of every six teams will cash.

Bowlers may compete ore than once with the same partner, but can cash only once with that partner.

All Hall of Fame members are eligible, but must bowl with an officer or team captain, not with another Hall of Famer.

For more information, call tournament director Mike Wren at 419-624-8639.