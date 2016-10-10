For St. Paul, the only number that counts is the win column

The St. Paul football team had 34 players grades 9-12 in uniform Saturday night — including just four seniors, six players who weigh more than 200 pounds and eight players who are taller than 6-foot.

It’s not a roster that instantly blows you away with blazing speed or physical presence when you watch the Flyers take pre-game. To that end, there wasn’t a long line of Division I or Div. II college coaches at the pass gate at Warren Whitney Field, either.

Yet the Flyers are 7-0 overall (4-0 Firelands Conference) and carry a No. 2 ranking in the Div. VII Associated Press state poll entering the final three weeks of the season.

It’s been this way virtually every week this season for the Flyers, but what made the size and numbers stand out more this past Saturday was their opponent, Div. VI Ashland Crestview.

The Cougars entered the game with a 5-1 record (with a quality loss to Hillsdale) and a roster of 72 kids grades 9-12. While it, too, had just four seniors, the Cougars offered 14 kids who weighed more than 200 pounds and 21 taller than 6-foot.

In multiple positions along the interior lines, St. Paul was giving up close to 100 pounds in size. Three of starters for Crestview on the line tipped the scales from 245-to-260 pounds.

But after 48 minutes Saturday, St. Paul limited Crestview to 146 rushing yards and 103 passing while giving up a touchdown on the ground and through the air. Meanwhile, the Flyers countered with 49 rush attempts for 251 yards (5.2 average) and 2 TDs in a 14-13 slugfest win.

Again, it should be noted this is nothing new for the Flyers. Enrollment figures at the high school level have been on a slight decline, with the last count coming in at 82 boys from 2015-17. All one has to do to debunk the theory that they are some small-school superpower with recruits left and right is take one look at the team.

“It’s just a tradition,” St. Paul senior captain Colton Service (5-10, 195) said. “We’re almost never bigger, faster or stronger than anyone, but we like to take advantage of our technique and really push ourselves to own our blocks and open everything up.”

Any coach will tell you to a degree that while it’s always nice to have — size doesn’t matter. Being fundamentally sound and executing to near-perfection will almost always get the job done.

But some programs have to rely on that more than others, and that’s clearly the case here. No one is pretending St. Paul’s schedule is that of Fort Recovery or Minster from the Midwest Athletic Conference, or even Mogadore and Warren JFK to the East.

However, depending on the rankings you trust, the Flyers do play a top-half schedule in Div. VII — with fantastic50.net rating it the 43rd toughest out of 114 Div. VII teams.

And with limited numbers and size after graduating 15 seniors from 2015 — many who were two- or three-year starters that played in the 2014 state championship game — St. Paul being 7-0 wasn’t exactly something you’d have wanted to write down in ink back in July.

“We’re still going through some growing pains and we’re still a work in progress,” longtime head coach John Livengood said. “I thought going into the season we would probably have some games like this. I didn’t know that we would necessarily be 7-0 and all of that, but I thought we’d have to be able to battle and win games like this.

“We’ve had a couple of those opportunities with Tiffin Calvert (24-19 win) and Crestview (14-13) to really play tough, hard-nosed football against a tough team and come out on top,” he added. “I’m real happy with our progress.”

And so the beat goes on for the Flyers, who are 242-66 in Year 26 under Livengood with one state championship and four state runners-up finishes. It’s a mine field path for St. Paul to go on a deep playoff run, as Warren JFK (No. 1), FC rival Monroeville (No. 4) and Mogadore (No. 6) are in the same region alone, before you can even mention defending champion Fort Recovery (No. 10) or McComb (No. 5).

But to even have a chance, technique and execution will again be the calling card. And never looking beyond the next game helps, too.

“It would be nice to go 10-0 to finish off the regular season, but no one in here is thinking past our next game,” Service said. “Mapleton played Crestview and Monroeville tough, and they are the sole focus.”