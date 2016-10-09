Caring for Ohio’s natural heritage

Soil health and nutrient management are closely connected. Those who till the ground tend to continually look at and assess their farm management methods. If modifications are warranted to minimize the risk of soil erosion and further protect the water quality of the stream, best management practices can be incorporated into their operation. By doing the right thing, particularly with regard to fertilizer applications, Ohio’s farmers demonstrate good stewardship land ethics.

Also encouraging are some of the farming trends we are seeing more and more these days. Among the list are practices such as an increase in the use of cover crops as well as utilizing no-till and strip tillage as much as possible. Other land users are putting in grassed waterways, stream buffers and livestock animal waste storage facilities, where needed and applicable. It’s conservation practices like these that we believe are going to allow us to be more effective in the effort to reduce the transport of phosphorus and other nutrient sources into our streams, rivers and Lake Erie.

We’re not quite done yet, but some findings shared at the recent Ohio Grain Farmers Conference by Libby Dayton, of Ohio State University, would at least cause one to think that commendable progress is being made. As she pointed out from the more than 42,000 data samples analyzed over the past four years from 29 farms across the Buckeye State, phosphorus levels in farm fields have significantly decreased. Dayton said: “When I see that we can achieve a 90 percent reduction in phosphorus run-off risk, by just managing fertilizer placement method, that makes me optimistic that we can achieve that goal (a reduction of 40 percent in Lake Erie) sooner than later.”

Changing the topic only slightly, we’ll dig just below Earth’s crust to share news about another natural wonder. This happens to be National Earth Science Week, and to foster a little bit of celebration, several of our geologists have planned to provide some interesting talks and lead folks on a few hikes at some of Ohio’s parks and state nature preserves. As a part of “Our Shared Geoheritage,” scheduled activities will guide the young — and the not so — on a few treks, offering some interesting explorations and a better awareness of what our natural world has to offer.

The ODNR Division of Geological Survey will also offer Teacher Toolkits for use in classrooms. In the toolkits are student activity sheets, experiment ideas, posters and other materials. The kits, while supplies last, are free and can be requested by a teacher by calling 614-265-6576. Other resourceful materials, including maps, guidebooks and the new “Ohio Rocks!” publication, can be obtained by anyone wanting to learn more about our state’s geology. Contact the Geologic Records Center in Columbus or visit the website at OhioGeologyStore.com.

And don’t forget about all the fall events and farm festivities currently taking place almost every weekend — a good reason to get outdoors and enjoy a few of the many things your county and our state have to offer. Hopefully you never tire of us continually reminding all land users of the importance of taking good care of natural resources — the soil, your water (above and below the ground), woodlands and wetlands. Here’s what we’ve found to be the case: If we’ll commit to being the best possible stewards of our natural resources, our resources will always take good care of us. That’s you and I, as well as our wild, furry and feathered friends.