Waterfowl breeding populations are fine

They point out, however, that local habitat conditions and the weather during waterfowl migrations, and in wintering areas, can influence hunting success.

Birds on large bodies of water or in protected refuges, and the age makeup of the birds, can also affect individual hunter success. Higher numbers of experienced, adult birds can affect response to hunter’s decoys and calling.

There are two waterfowl flyways which converge in the western end of Lake Erie. The Atlantic Flyway funnels several branches of birds to the mid-Atlantic Coast, with one down from the arctic in-between the Upper Great Lakes and other branches coming through here horizontally from Alaska and the prairie potholes.

Species represented from Alaska include Tundra swans and from the Dakota prairies include canvasbacks and redheads. Atlantic coastal black duck numbers still remain above and mallards equal to their long range averages, respectively.

Waterfowl using the Mississippi Flyway come from the Canadian and Dakota prairies, Upper Great Lakes, Western Boreal Forest, Manitoba and throughout Ontario. They winter in the lower Mississippi River. Some follow the Missouri River, while others cut through Ohio, loosely following the Sandusky and Scioto River watersheds, respectively, on down to the Ohio River.

In the Great Lakes states and Ontario, research performed by Ducks Unlimited show the importance of locally raised ducks and geese to the Mississippi Flyway. Some suffered poor brood survival this summer because of abnormally dry conditions. Yet, these populations are still well above long term averages.

My first ever duck hunt was south of Columbus on the Scioto River late one season, after Lake Erie’s marshes and then many Ohio reservoirs froze for the winter. Having always devoted my autumn mornings to checking traps, I never tried duck hunting until I was invited by some of my fisheries co-workers at Ohio State.

About mid-morning, a couple of dozen mallards that my duck hunting hosts called into their mix of 75 home-made, molded, hand-painted polystyrene and plastic decoys accumulated into a funnel cloud of ducks numbering at least 500.

After the call was made to shoot, and before the guys jumped into the canoe to begin chasing the downed birds, I commented, “No wonder people like duck hunting so much — this is easy!” Smaller flocks continued to visit our decoys throughout the day until sunset, with abundant mallards and black ducks keeping us always on the alert.

I have been along with some of the same guys when we took several other limits from that same spot, but never again had a flock of 500-plus ducks dropping kernels of corn on us like hail from their stuffed crops as they did that day.

Little did I know that even more than 30 years later, this hunt remains my best ever. I have shared lakes in South Dakota with thousands of snow geese avoiding me and even hunted Winous Point once without decoying any ducks.

Around here and elsewhere, the foresight of early waterfowlers and conservation efforts led by Ducks Unlimited and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service through sales of waterfowl stamps and hunting licenses, protects millions of acres of wetlands within critical breeding areas, migration routes and wintering ranges from development or destruction.

Public hunting areas are available throughout the state for waterfowlers to hunt through preseason lottery drawings, daily morning drawings and open walk-in wildlife areas.

Along Lake Erie, some break walls protecting our commercial shipping harbors have enough room to allow hunting. Many waterfowlers also hunt along the lakefront and around the islands from camouflaged duck boats or in open water lay-out in rigs. Flooded crop fields, before or after harvest, can also be very productive.

Local hunters can start on Oct. 15 in the Lake Erie Marsh Zone and on Oct. 22 for the North Zone. The seasons are staggered to account for earlier freezing dates that typically occur in the shallower marshes.

The 2016-17 waterfowl season rules and regulations can be viewed from the annual brochure, printed and distributed at places that sell hunting licenses and available online at wildlife.ohiodnr.gov/.

The regulations list dates for the first, the second and third portions of the open duck and goose seasons, daily limits, shooting times and other details.