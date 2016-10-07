Postseason baseball is agonizing — and fun to watch

There was excitement, anxiety, a sick feeling in the stomach, and pure mental and physical exhaustion.

October baseball must be back.

The Indians survived a dangerous Boston Red Sox lineup — viewed by many as the American League favorites — to claim a 5-4 win in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.

If you’ve never been, there is nothing quite like postseason baseball. Everything changes, from the way the game is played and managed, to the electricity and decibels of the home crowd.

That was never more evident in Thursday’s game. I’ve been to dozens of regular season sellout games in my lifetime at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario, and Thursday was my fifth Indians postseason game.

The crowd level is turned up to a different level before the gates even open. Consider this, when Francisco Lindor hit Cleveland’s third home run of the third inning, the decibel levels inside the stadium peaked at 101 — about the equivalent of a jet taking off at 1,000 feet at nearby Hopkins Airport.

It had been nine years since Cleveland hosted a Division Series game, and it showed, as it was a crowd of 37,763 that was desperate to experience it again.

But I think another big reason for the crowd noises and wave of emotions by the fans is this particular Indians team. Look at what this team has been through.

The Tribe never had their best offensive player from the past three years since mid-April when Michael Brantley went down for the season. Yan Gomes after a solid 2014 has had two injury-riddled seasons and is an important catcher to an outstanding pitching staff.

And of course most recently there were the likely season-ending injuries to starting pitchers Danny Salazar and Carlos Carrasco.

But fast forward to the third inning Thursday night, and catcher Roberto Perez — forced back early from his own injury rehab assignment in July — hitting a solo home run to tie the game (2-2).

He became the first player in Indians team history to hit a home run in his first-ever postseason at-bat. This from a guy who struggled to hit above .150 this season.

And how about Trevor Bauer? No, he didn’t get the win Thursday night — but he certainly kept his team in it and got the game to their solid bullpen. Remember, Bauer didn’t even make the rotation out of spring training, and just a couple months ago was the No. 4 starter.

Francisco Lindor and Jason Kipnis bring a certain energy to the lineup and clubhouse — and no ‘how are they doing this’ Indians writeup can be complete without mentioning the out of nowhere emergence of Jose Ramirez.

Then you have manager Terry Francona at the top step of the dugout, always finding a way to press the right buttons. Francona knows more than anyone with two World Series championships to his credit that postseason games can’t be managed the same as just a week ago.

He proved that by not even giving Bauer the chance to work out of trouble in the fifth inning and be eligible for the win. There were two outs and no baserunners, yet Francona immediately went to lights out reliever Andrew Miller. All hands on deck.

Add it all up and you have a team that you can easily get behind. A team that makes you want to have a bag handy to breathe into.

No matter what happens in Game 2 Friday and beyond, the Indians have put a scare into the vaunted Red Sox. That alone brings fans back for more.

Postseason baseball touches on every emotion imaginable as a spectator — good or bad. Despite the agonizing stress that comes with it, nights like Thursday showed why it’s a fan experience with no comparison.

And with the high stakes involved — it’s why we’re always so desperate for more.