Missing documents an achilles heel for student loan collectors?

A QUESTION OF STANDING

As with mortgages or any other type of debt, the party suing to collect on a student loan needs to prove it is the one entitled to do so. In the law, this is known as standing.

The reasoning is that a debtor should not be forced to pay on the same debt twice. If anyone could simply file a lawsuit and recover judgment without proving standing, then the debtor could be subject to multiple judgments by various collectors even though there is only one debt. This is the sort of “double jeopardy” standing is intended to avoid.

PAPERWORK PROBLEM?

We have recently had an occasion to review several complaints filed in Ohio courts by student loan collectors. The collectors were seeking judgment against both the student, the primary debtor, and the student’s parent, the guarantor on the debt.

The paperwork attached to the complaints, which was supposed to support the collector’s standing, or its right to collect, was interesting to say the least. In all the cases, key documents were missing. We believe the break in the chain of title is so significant that dismissal of the complaints would be warranted.

THE LESSON OF THE STORY

For people on the receiving end a court complaint for collection of a student loan, the lesson of this story is to be aware of the standing defense. It can be a very powerful tool to beat back the collector and reach a favorable conclusion.

Have your paperwork reviewed by a competent professional who knows what to look for. There may be holes in it not apparent to the untrained eye. And those holes may be the opening to a successful result.

Note from the author: If you have questions or comments regarding this or any Foreclosure or Student Loan Collectors article or should you like to have a “free legal analysis,” please visit us on Facebook or at mcgookeylaw.com, or call us at 419-502-7223 (Sandusky and Elyria, Ohio), 614-444-5476 (Columbus) or 1-844-661-7942 (toll free).

Kathryn Eyster contributed to this article.