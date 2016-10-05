Didion's rolls first 300 among three at Riverview Lanes

Three bowlers have posted perfect scores at Huron's Riverview Lanes — all three in the middle game.

— Nate Holzhauer, 33, was the first to rattled off 12 consecutive strikes in one game, on Sept. 19 in the Lake Shore Monday night League. It marked his seventh 300.

— Mike Didion, 27, followed with his first 300 game on Sept. 22 in the Thursday night Carabin Trio Classic League.

— Justin Stookey, also 33, matched Didion the following week (Sept. 29) in the same league. It was his fourth perfect game

Holzhauer rapped out games of 227-300-244 for a 771 series, and Didion rolled 199-300-182—681. Stookey checked off scores of 255-300-181—736.

A 2001 Bellevue graduate, Holzhauer also fired a 300 game in the Eagles state tournament in Lorain a year ago.

He talked about the 10th frame in his latest gem.

'I just wanted to go up there and stay slow with the ball," Holzhauer said. "Don't hurry my delivery on the last ball. I was a little nervous. All 12 shots were solid," added the graduate of the junior bowling program at Riverview.

Holzhauer has one more goal in mind, an 800 series.

"My highest three-game total is 793 and I'll just keep on trying for that magic number," Holzhauer said. He bowls twice a week and carries a high average of 217.

Didion commented on his first 300.

"Everything fell for me in the second game (300)," said Didion, the Norwalk High School grad who presently lives in Castalia. "I've had the front nine a few times before but just couldn't finish it off. I'd usually leave the 7 or the 10 stand in the 10th frame.

"I just wanted to put the ball where it needed to be in the last frame, and the 12th one was probably my best shot of the game. It was flush," added the Cedar Lanes employee.

He carries a 207 mark at Riverview and 195 at Cedar and didn't start bowling until six years ago.

Stookey, a member of the exclusive 800 Club with a personal best of 849, had problems with the single pin in his last game.

"I kept on leaving the 10-pin after two games of picking up strike after strike, and I missed a couple of them for spares," Stookey said.

The Bellevue Tower Automotive employe had one thing in mind on his way to 300.

"I just wanted to hit my mark, and follow through. All 12 were there and I managed to carry the pins each time, unlike the last game," Stookey said.

He is also a graduate of junior bowling, competing in programs at Star Lanes, then Riverview Lanes.