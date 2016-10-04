He said, she said

She said.

As the debate rages on — the debate about who won the debate last week and who will win the debate Sunday in St. Louis this week — the one thing that does not need to be debated is that candidates Clinton and Trump have established themselves as master debaters.

That would explain why they are both masters at jerking the issues of the day and debating about what each other did or did not do in the past.

Meanwhile, we have no idea how they would debate the day-to-day events that affect the American taxpayer.

Such as last Thursday when Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, visiting the crew aboard the USS Carl Vinson, said during a speech that the USA will spend (taxpayers’) money and devote more of its newest assets to the Pacific in the next phase of the rebalance of forces.

Not only to reassure allies but as Secretary Carter said:

“To keep China at bay.”

How? You asked.

Secretary Carter proceeded to point out how with these nifty nuggets: Tripling the Tomahawk missile capacity of Virginia class submarines. Refitting the SM-6 supersonic missile so they have longer ranges. Investing in other advanced munitions and new torpedoes to improve accuracy and range.

Plus, increasing funding for undersea drones in multiple sizes that operate more effectively in shallow waters where manned submarines cannot.

After pointing all those neato things out, Secretary Carter, inventing another way to spend taxpayers’ money, stated:

“We’re going to have a few more surprises as well. These leap-ahead investments will keep us ahead in the Asia-Pacific and elsewhere. Now, I can’t share all the details on these for obvious reasons, but the U.S. will be carrying out some very creative — and unexpected — ways to use missiles across the varied domains of the Asia-Pacific.”

Anyway, when the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled last July 12 in favor of the Philippines, determining China has no legal claim to historic rights to the bulk of the South China Sea, you didn’t need a fortune cookie to tell you:

“Oh! Oh!”

Chinese President Xi Jinping immediately rejected the decision by the Court. Mainly because of the resources they could lose from the South China Sea ruling. Resources which, according to CNN, is a good portion of the $5 trillion of shipborne trade that passes through the South China Sea each year.

It probably could be $6 trillion if China had installed toll booths on the man-made islands they built in the South China Sea instead of equipping them militarily with airfields, ports and lighthouses.

With only 107 shopping days remaining as Commander in Chief, President Obama, the former Nobel Peace Prize recipient, has used taxpayers’ money to buy bigger and better weapons to build up the Asia-Pacific fleet so he can, as his Secretary of Defense said:

“To keep China at bay.”

This issue, along with other current day-to-day issues, and how candidates Clinton and Trump will handle them when one of them becomes president in a mere 107 shopping days, is what they should be debating about.

