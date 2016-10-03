Emotional Alexander leading Blue Streaks

Outside the locker rooms at Sandusky, family and friends anxiously awaited Alexander to come out and celebrate another impressive performance by the Blue Streaks.

But inside, the junior was still trying to process the emotions of Friday’s 28-26 win over Bellevue — by holding himself up physically against a table while paused to collect his thoughts.

“It was a tough game, very tough game,” Alexander said. “It was so hard, but at the same time, it’s everything you dream of — to be in that position.”

Both teams entered the game ranked in the Associated Press state poll and brought in a combined 9-1 record. Bellevue took a lead with a little more than three minutes left, but Alexander calmly guided the Blue Streaks down the field.

He appeared to score on an impressive 38-yard touchdown run with just under a minute to play — but it was nullified by a holding penalty. Showing poise and calmness, the very next play, Alexander threw a 10-yard pass to senior Cavon Croom — then watched him shake off a tackler and get sprung by a block from receiver Keith Williams for a 29-yard TD pass with 46 seconds left.

But six plays and a Sandusky penalty later, things got hectic once again. Alexander could only watch from the sideline as the Redmen got two shots at it from the Blue Streak 17-yard line with under six seconds remaining. Both passes were incomplete, setting off a wave of emotions from Alexander after the win.

But not for reasons one may think.

“I’ve got four guaranteed weeks with my seniors,” Alexander said. “I’ve been playing with them since I was a real little kid, and it’s real big to me to be 6-0 right now and fighting with those guys out there.

“Way back in weight training, everyone dedicated themselves to winning an NOL championship, to make the playoffs,” he added. “And we’re heading in a great direction.”

In the win, Alexander was 15-of-32 passing for 232 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He ran 20 times for 71 yards and 2 TDs. For the season, he’s 61-of-112 passing for 1,022 yards with 11 TDs and 3 INTs in six games.

Along with a strong arm and solid accuracy, Alexander has the speed to outrace secondaries — having ran 87 times for 634 yards and 10 TDs. Of Sandusky’s 34 TDs this season, Alexander has been a part of 21 of them.

As he walked off the field after a 31-13 win at Perkins in the Aug. 25 season opener — one that saw him score on the first play of the season — I asked Alexander what to expect from Sandusky moving forward.

He didn’t hesitate.

“We expect great things,” he said. “We’re not coming for anything short, we have high goals, high expectations — and to just play hard.”

After a 6-4 season as a starter in 2015, Alexander worked on developing a trust with his receivers throughout the offseason and summer workouts.

“It all comes together at game time,” he said. “I just trust them, and give them the ball and let them do what they do. My line gives me the time, I just get them the ball.”

That trust and confidence is also why the emotional Alexander wasn’t going to keep in how he felt about his teammates after the thrilling win that sets up a big final month of the regular season. Sandusky is alone atop the NOL standings, ranked sixth in the Division III AP poll and second in the Region 10 computer ratings.

“It’s hard to explain — there’s no way to tell you how I’m feeling right now,” Alexander said Friday night. “I can’t keep in my emotions about these guys right now. We fought in there all the way to the end, and that’s such a big thing for this team.”

Another big test awaits this week for the Blue Streaks, with Div. I Lorain — one of Ohio’s biggest schools — coming to town with a 4-2 record.

But after back-to-back wins over two quality teams rich in tradition at Shelby and against Bellevue, Alexander and the Streaks know what they are capable of doing.

“When we came together at the end, when the clock hit zero, we just exhausted ourselves and came out with a big win,” Alexander said. “We’ve been fighting for so long and working so hard for this moment — and it just all came together.”