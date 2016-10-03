I collect radios. What do you collect?

As a kid, I used to make crystal sets, with a long wire serving as an antenna going out the window of my second-story bedroom, thrown over tree branches. I also loved my clock radio and my little transistor radios.

I don’t have those any more, but I have about 15 radios that I count as part of my collection. That doesn’t count two or three tiny dollar store radios, car radios, or radios that belong to my wife or that are part of something else, such as the stereo in the living room.

My hobby seems positively antiquarian, since anybody with a smart phone or tablet and a decent bluetooth speaker has an “Internet radio” that can tune in hundreds if not thousands of stations.

Still, radio remains the cheapest form of entertainment available. Anyone can afford a radio, if only a used one bought at a garage sale. And I love the simplicity and reliability of what’s become a very mature technology. I never have to reboot a radio or read a manual to figure out how to get it to work. Of course, there are tips that only radio buffs will know, such as extending a radio’s ability to pull in distant FM station by connecting an antenna, such as an old TV “rabbit ears.”

It’s pretty difficult to find a decent radio in a store these days — typically, if you want a quality table radio or portable radio, you have shop online. If you have more than $100 to spend, browse Tivoli radios; less than $100, look for Sangean products. Read the online reviews; it makes a difference whether you are looking to pull in AM stations for talk shows and sports or if you are a music buff looking for quality FM sound and the ability to pick up Cleveland or Toledo stations. If you have only a few bucks, try garage sales or flea markets or thrift shops. Look for big, bulky portable radios with big external antennas (such as a GE Superadio) and keep an eye out for table radios.

So that’s my collection. What do you collect? Do you want to share it? Email me three to five photographs, with a caption for each item describing it. Give me a few sentences, or a few paragraphs, describing your collection and telling me a little bit about yourself (where do you live, what do you do for a living, what are your most interesting outstanding warrants, etc.) Email to jackson@sanduskyregister.com, and please put the word “collection” in the subject line.