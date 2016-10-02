Bees and butterflies: nature’s invaluable little helpers

From research and data collection supported by the National Honey Board, reports reveal honey bee colony losses across the entire country in 2015-16 were a little worse, about 12 percent fewer colonies than the previous year. Purportedly, those losses have been attributed to pathogens, parasites, pesticides and even the climate changes. Much effort is being put forth through the partnership of various agencies to seek effective solutions that will ensure a more sustainable industry.

At the present, Ohio’s Apiary Program coordinates the bee colony inspection services, state and county. From the tally compiled in 2015, there are a little over 4,800 beekeepers who are registered in the state, comprising about 36,235 honey bee colonies. The local soil and water conservation districts will continue our efforts in promoting farm and land best management practices that will further benefit and protect the honey bee. With regard to our little friends we hope to always see buzzing around, check out an interesting and informative website at http://www.ohiostatebeekeepers.org/.

Along the same line of noteworthy conservation is the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative (OPHI) and, more specifically, the annual Statewide Milkweed Pod Collection through this program. This project was launched on Sept. 1 and will run through Oct. 30. To recap, this effort is to promote the creation of critical habitat for the Monarch butterfly, where milkweed is the sole food source.

The Buckeye State happens to be a priority area for Monarchs, beginning their life cycle in the spring, hatching over the summer months, and then make the long migration to Mexico for the winter, before starting all over again. Monarchs, among the list of much needed pollinators, have incurred a concerning decline in population due to habitat losses over the past several years. The OPHI was formed two years ago, with the primary focus of working with likeminded partners who desire to work together to create additional habitat for the Monarch Butterfly.

The majority of Ohio counties have acting Milkweed Pod Collection stations, mostly at the SWCD offices, Erie included. Here are a couple of recommendations for collecting the seed pod: It’s best to pick them when they are dry, gray or brown (not green) in color. A good test: If the center seam pops with gentle pressure, they’re ready to be picked.

It’s also best to place the pods in paper sacks, as opposed to plastic bags, which can retain moisture. Another tip is to store the seed pods in a cool, dry location until it’s convenient for you to make the trip to your local SWCD to drop them off. We have a huge receptacle at the Erie SWCD office, so there’s plenty of storage available.

All the milkweed pods that are collected over the next month will be processed shortly thereafter by OPHI partners and volunteers. Then, at some point in time, the seeds will be utilized to establish new plantings, hopefully creating more beneficial habitat for the Monarch butterfly throughout Ohio. For more information about the program, go to http://www.ophi.info/.

The fall season is officially (and temperately!) underway. It’s always been one of my favored times of the year, especially if I can make the time to get in the outdoors and traipse through the woods, taking in the sights, the sounds and the smells. The fall color change is just now starting a little, though as days turn into a few weeks, the brilliance will increase.

Check out the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website for Casey Burdick’s weekly fall color forecast, possibly even sharing some suggestions of a scenic road trip or two. Another website along that same line developed by the U.S. Forest Service I’d recommend is http://www.fs.fed.us/fallcolors/2016/index.shtml. I realize we all lead busy lives — work, school, home projects, etc. — but even so, if at all possible, take a moment of two to veer off the daily path of routine and enjoy some of the many things our wonderful state has to offer.