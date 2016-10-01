The easiest fall mushroom to identify

Another wild delectable, not normally available in the grocery store produce aisle is the Giant puffball mushroom, Calvatia gigantean. It is arguably the easiest wild fungi of them all to identify, looking like a giant, round marshmallow.

Any puffball with a smooth white skin and greater than four inches in diameter is almost certainly a Giant puffball. Other, smaller-round fungi may be inedible or even a toxic species, as are any similar fungi with a stalk, rough skin, dark flesh, gills or other features that puffballs lack.

When found, puffballs range in size from a golf ball to a soccer ball, with the level of certainty of the identification increasing with its size. Prime specimens have smooth white skin with no cracks or craters and dense white flesh inside, similar in texture to a young, domestic button mushroom or as some describe, tofu.

When puffballs become over-ripe, the flesh becomes coarser and turns yellow, and then green, brown and finally black. They continue to mature and discolor at room temperature and get gummy inside and bitter when refrigerated for even a couple of days.

Many an ornery school kid has kicked a mature, soccer ball-size puffball and watched as trillions of spores are released as a smoky puff to drift away and spread onto nearby soil.

They grow in a wide range of habitats, as long as there is fertile soil and sufficient moisture is present. I have seen them growing in mowed grass lawns in the Toledo City limits and in many woodlots throughout South Bass Island.

Puffballs make their annual appearance if and when conditions become favorable, typically beginning in the late summer and continuing through the fall. Mushrooms grow in many of the same locations each year, allowing annual harvests from reliable, known locations. Collect all of the puffballs that you can use fresh or freeze for later.

Unlike some other species of wild mushrooms, such as chanterelles or even morels, puffballs do not keep well using dehydration as the preservation technique. Instead, they should be cooked before freezing for later use.

They are almost always prepared by peeling and discarding the thick skin, then slicing the flesh similar to thin slices of bread or into strips.

All wild fungi should always be cooked and also consumed in small quantities the first time to affirm the compatibility of the species with each person’s digestive system. Never eat any species that has not been confirmed as being edible; a few species won’t give you a second chance. They continue to mature and discolor at room temperature and get gummy inside and bitter when refrigerated for even a couple of days.

Just as many people are allergic to peanuts, shellfish, eggs, milk, soy or other foods that the majority of others have no trouble eating, some people may react differently after eating a mushroom that is harmless to most others.

Some methods of cooking them include:

— Frying them with bacon or in butter or olive oil, with garlic, salt and pepper.

— Frying after dipping the slices in an egg wash and then Italian bread crumbs or panko batter.

— Baking them with pizza toppings, using the sliced mushroom as the crust.

— Using them in soup recipes.

— Serving them as a substitute to eggplant in a casserole.

— Sautéed with onions as an accompaniment to a steak.

— Stir-fried with traditional, sliced vegetables.

There are many other fall mushrooms, such as Hen-of-the-Woods, Chicken-of-the-Woods, chanterelles, maitakes, trumpets, lobster mushrooms and others, but none as easily identified as Giant puffballs. I won’t even try to offer identification clues here, since the price of a mistake can be steep.

Anyone interested in pursuing these other species can acquire a good Wild Mushroom Field Guide or consult with a university’s Mycologist (fungi expert).

There are also several clubs dedicated to the pursuit of wild mushrooms. The Ohio Mushroom Society ohiomushroomsociety.wordpress.com website has helpful information, including contacts for people willing to help identify mushrooms and other fungi.

Nothing beats hands-on experience in the woods hunting and learning about fungi with a living mycophagist (mushroom eater).