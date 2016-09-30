Happy New Year

That’s when, after nearly three decades as a county commissioner, Tom Ferrell will finally, mercifully, retire.

January can’t come soon enough.

But taxpayers should keep a watchful eye between now and then.

Ferrell has a history of spending taxpayer money in a wasteful way, from $500,000 for a bean field to $21 million for an expanded county landfill.

That landfill operated in the red for years, losing hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. Ferrell was oblivious, too busy being the big man on campus.

He also was the man who pushed construction of the $21 million rural waterline. At one point during his too-long career in county politics, Ferrell called it his greatest accomplishment.

But he’s gone mum on that topic since it came to light that slipshod construction of the waterline could cost taxpayers another $21 million for repairs in the future, or more.

Reporter Andy Ouriel exposed Ferrell’s latest waste of taxpayer money — $192,000 — in a news article published Thursday.

Ferrell and Commissioner Bill Monaghan, who’s partnered up with Ferrell the last four years as if he were a walking zombie unable to think without Tom’s instructions, approved paying the engineering firm that money for drawings to construct a sludge treatment facility.

It was yet another un-needed project recommended by environmental services director Jack Meyers. Sludge is a by-product of sewage treatment and the city of Sandusky processes sludge for the county for about $80,000 a year.

Once Ferrell and Monaghan approved paying the engineering firm for the drawings — over the objections of Commissioner Pat Shenigo — the estimated construction cost ballooned rom $600,000 to $1.7 million in just two years.

In a statement that seems irrational, Meyers said it would be better to spend all that money despite duplicating services because it would be a waste now, not to follow the drawings.

“If we don’t use these documents it is a waste of sewer customer rate payer revenues,” he told the Register, defying logic.

When reporter Ouriel called Ferrell and Monaghan for comment about the waste of taxpayer money, they both failed to return messages or offer any explanation.

But here’s what Bill might tell you if you have the chance to ask him about it: That newspaper makes it up.

But he won’t be able to provide any detail to that complaint, just a disingenuous generality. And he won’t be able to refute the losses or the details reported by the Register.

Ferrell hasn’t responded for years to questions, but he likely will get all macho if you get the chance to ask him about this.

“That reporter is nothing but a punk,” he might say, all impressive in his manliness.

January can’t come soon enough.