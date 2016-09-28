New facilities, area recruits have helped Ashland become elite program

Having arrived from Division I Akron, Owens decided he and his team were to march in rank from their practice field about just under a mile to Community Stadium — then the site of Eagle home games.

And the skies opened as it poured down rain on the walk to the stadium.

“We get there and we're soaked, and have no change of clothes,” Owens said. “Then I forgot how I was going to get the guys back to the practice field. They all kind of just went back on their own, and no one knew where to find the media after the game.”

Literally the last one left at the stadium, Owens had to walk back by himself — and another stark reality awaited.

“It was bobblehead night for the new coach, and I remember walking back down and there were some of my bobbleheads littered across the road,” Owens said. “It was definitely a different world then.”

Today, Owens has led Ashland to its greatest stretch in program history. The Eagles — currently ranked No. 5 in the Div. II coaches poll — have won 24 of their last 26 games entering Saturday's matchup at Tiffin.

The Eagles play at beautiful Jack Miller Stadium — located in the heart of campus — where they have a record of 34-8 since the state-of-the-art facility opened in 2009. Gone are the days of sharing the stadium with Ashland High School, where training rooms, lockers and equipment were at different sites.

“We have gotten to the point of a highly-respected and elite program,” Owens said. “It's sometimes harder to stay there when you get there. The mindset, in terms of getting here, no question the facilities are a big part of that. When you get better recruiting, you get better retention and depth. It's all part of our facilities, which are now as good as any D2 program in the country.”

But first, Owens and the Eagles had to find a way to win while playing at Community Stadium. They made the Div. II playoffs in both 2007 and 2008.

“We were fortunate enough to do that, but I'm not sure we could have sustained it,” he said. “Now, it gives us opportunities to sell the program and community — and convince people that if we can give everyone a vision, this is pretty good.”

But make no mistake, another key component to Ashland's success is the athletes impacting the program from Erie and Huron counties. Six players from Edison, Perkins, St. Paul and Sandusky are on the current roster — including three starters on defense, Dale Irby and Michael Griffin at defensive back, and Austin Utter at defensive end.

AU's past two playoff teams (2012, 2015) featured starters from Register area schools.

“Two of the best corners in Division II are both from that area, which speaks highly of the football played up there. You can start there,” Owens said. “I’m an old Northern Ohio guy, so that part of it is big. I was at Crestview, so I coached in the Firelands Conference against Edison, St. Paul, Monroeville, teams like that.

“Then I was at Galion, making the trips and coaching against Bellevue and Norwalk,” he added. “I've always been familiar with those parts, and recruiting up there for Ohio State.”

While coaching the offensive line at Ohio State (1992-95), Owens helped recruit and eventually coached Sandusky grad and Pro Football Hall of Famer Orlando Pace. He coached former Browns quarterback and Willard graduate Charlie Frye at Akron.

“You go to places like Bellevue, Huron and Sandusky, they are just steeped in tradition with Big Ten and NFL guys,” Owens said. “Then you look at what St. Paul has done there for so long.

“There is no shortage of good programs in that part of the state,” he added. “And it’s an important area for us to recruit — because those programs produce quality players.”

With area grads as key starters playing in top-end facilities, the Eagles have hosted two playoff games since moving into their new digs. However, AU has lost in its first playoff game both seasons.

While each year is different, Owens knows this run of success — much like Mount Union at the Div. III level each year — will ultimately be judged on a run in the playoffs. It’s a tough price to pay, the win at all costs mentality at a program without a storied playoff past.

“It’s too early to talk about it, but all of our players still sting from last year,” he said. “I’m not making excuses, but we got two pretty tough draws the last two times. We weren’t beaten by teams we were big favorites against.

“But unlike the past couple times, if we are fortunate to get back, we’ll return a lot of guys with experience, which I think will make a big difference,” Owens added. “We still haven’t advanced the way we want to, but we return so many players who hope to get back there this year. And if we do, I think you’ll see a different team.”