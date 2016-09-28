Last minute action saves home

Jackie fell behind on her mortgage payments in June 2015 after suffering a serious illness which caused her to miss work. When she was sued for foreclosure in December 2015, she immediately reached out to her bank, JP Morgan Chase, to inquire as to what she needed to do to keep her home of 40 years.

The bank told her to send in paperwork concerning her income, which she did. However, what she didn’t do was file an Answer to the Complaint, as required by court rules. Because of that failure, several months after the foreclosure was started Chase sought judgment against her, even though she was actively engaged in attempting to get her loan modified.

This bank practice of proceeding with foreclosure while negotiating a workout with the borrower is called dual tracking. Depending on the circumstances, it can be in violation of federal law.

SPURRED INTO ACTION

When Jackie learned Chase was seeking a judgment, she realized she needed to do something more than she had been, spurring her into action. That’s when she came to see us.

We immediately asked the court for permission to defend the case. To its credit, Chase in turn withdrew its efforts at judgment and entered into serious settlement discussions. Vicki was finally on her way to putting the matter behind her.

WHATEVER THE REASON

Whatever the reason Chase reversed its course from seeking to take Jackie’s home away to working with her, the end result was fantastic. She achieved a modification which lowered her monthly principal and interest payments by over 40 percent.

Thus, motives aside, the great news for Jackie is that she will be safely in her home for years to come!

This is a weekly column by Sandusky attorney Dan McGookey, devoted to telling true stories of homeowners who have been victimized by a lending system that makes it profitable to foreclose. The names used have been changed for privacy purposes.

Kathryn Eyster contributed to this article.