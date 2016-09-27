Varoom! Varoom!

Last week when Andy Ouriel, Sandusky Register reporter extraordinaire, reported that two Erie County commissioners committed $73,000 of taxpayers’ money for a traffic study on possible improvements for Ohio 4 concerning the stretch from West Perkins Avenue to the Ohio Turnpike, it set off a green light for me. So ...

Out of my way, Sunday driver, here I go.

Mild-mannered reporter of the Daily Planet — err, the daily Sandusky Register — Andy Ouriel, attends Erie County Commissioner meetings so we do not have to.

Meaning, when he calls commissioners Tom Ferrell and Bill Monaghan, who voted for the study, to ask them to explain the journalistic “Who? What? When? Where? and Why?” of the study for possible improvements, they need to return and answer one of the multiple calls made by the mild-mannered reporter from his phone booth.

Oops!

Wrong century.

Calls from the mild-mannered reporter’s cellphone that were not answered but needed to be.

Especially when the Ohio Department of Transportation said improvements at this time were not needed.

That way the people who voted commissioners Ferrell and Monaghan into office, along with the taxpayers they represent, will know the answers to the 5-W’s of why they spent $73,000 of taxpayers’ money on a study that was not required.

Which means mild-mannered reporter Ouriel is not only representing the Sandusky Register at the meetings, he is also representing nearly 77,000 residents who are not going to show up at the Erie County Commission chambers and ask their own questions.

The Hunt for October. Part 1. Now that the Cleveland Browns have had a September to dis-remember, their fans need to remember that NFL championships are not won in September.

Unfortunately for the Browns, they are not going to win the NFL championship in October either.

Yes, for some Browns fans the team looked shiny in last Sunday’s overtime loss in Miami, but what they saw was pyrite, fool’s gold, as the Dolphins who came into the game 0-2 probably will have to battle my hometown Buffalo Bills for last place in the AFC East.

Which for Miami could come down to the Christmas Eve game in Buffalo. Which coincidentally is the same day — Ho! Ho! Ho! — that I predicted the Browns will win their only game of the season.

Not that I am convinced Cleveland will beat San Diego at home in December, but I believe Lake Erie will.

The Hunt for October. Part II. Now that the Cleveland Indians are in the American League Playoffs, starting a week from tomorrow, all they have to do is win 11 games in the post season to make my pre-season Groundhog Day’s Eve prediction of winning the World Serious come true.

A prediction I made based on pitching, defense and ...

Tito!

If Terry Francona does not win manager of the year for the job he did managing this year for Cleveland, then he does not win the popularity contest held by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

However — yes, there’s always a however.

However, because of the way he dealt with the injuries to starting left fielder Michael Brantley and starting catcher Yon Gomes, along with starting pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar, I honestly believe Tito should be the Indians MVP.

Anyway, by refusing to answer mild-mannered reporter Ouriel’s queries, commissioners Ferrell and Monaghan are also refusing to answer to the residents they represent in Erie County.

Perhaps it is time for the Ohio General Assembly to recognize the service the media, specifically newspapers, provide on reporting to citizens the actions and non-actions of local government.

By passing legislation that would require local elected officials to answer questions from mild-mannered reporters that pertain to the 5-W’s of taxpayers’ money spent by local government.

Maybe, just maybe, that could lead us down the road, Ohio 4, to the transparency that taxpayers should have always had.

With no questions asked — err, I mean questions asked.

Varoom! Varoom!