The 24-hour rule has helped Clyde bounce back

Clyde head football coach Ryan Carter also could have gone back to square one with his team, going over the basics they had been working on in practice six weeks earlier.

But instead, when the Fliers walked off the field following a 66-22 loss at Bellevue on Sept. 9 — Carter gave his team a day to be down in the dumps.

Though he also does the exact same thing if they win — proving the 24-hour rule in high school football is alive and well.

“I think our kids are pretty resilient, but whether we win or lose, I give our kids those 24 hours to either celebrate or sulk,” Carter said following Friday’s 23-0 win at Perkins. “Because if you don’t celebrate the wins, then I think they become not worthy anymore. If you’re always focused on that next opponent as soon as the game is over, you don’t get to enjoy them at all anymore.”

As bad as the Week 3 loss was — and as a spectator, I can tell you it felt like Bellevue could have scored 80 points — the Fliers have certainly made sure there has been no sulking since.

Clyde blasted Toledo Bowsher by a 56-13 score on Sept. 16, then followed up with the 23-0 win over the Pirates this past week. But more impressive than the combined 79-13 margin of victory has been the defensive turnaround.

Bowsher’s two touchdowns were on an interception and kick return, meaning the Flier defense is yet to allow any points in the eight quarters since giving up the eight touchdowns at Bellevue.

Perkins had scored 67 points in its previous 10 quarters entering Friday’s game — which included a pair of wins over two 4-1 teams (Bellevue, Genoa). But in one of the better defensive efforts I’ve seen in recent years, the Fliers overwhelmed the Pirates.

Yes, Perkins didn’t help its cause with some key drops and turnovers, but Clyde had also forced it into many of those tough positions. In all, the Fliers allowed just 87 yards of offense and two first downs while handing the Pirates their first home shutout loss in 11 years. A harmless 9-yard run on the last play of the half was the only time Perkins reached Clyde territory — and it was only to the 49-yard line at that.

Over the summer and into the preseason, Clyde was the overwhelming favorite to win the Sandusky Bay Conference and reach the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

Given those lofty expectations, the Fliers were staring at a big difference between 4-1 or 3-2 last week. It showed with the way they played defensively.

Despite what happened to them at Bellevue, this is still the same team expected to do those big things — and the Fliers have looked the part before and after. Matchups with state-ranked Edison (5-0) and Port Clinton (5-0) are among the remaining games, and wins would surely result in another Week 11 home game at Bob Bishop Stadium.

But regardless of how it plays out, win or lose, the 24-hour rule will be in place.

“We enjoy or sulk, we get over it and get back in the next day and focus,” Carter said. “Our kids have bought into that. We lost badly at Bellevue, obviously not a good feeling to sit on for 24 hours. But they did that, came back in and started to focus on the next game.”