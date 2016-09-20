Pause for laughter.

With only 48 shopping days left until Election Day, Candidate Hillary Clinton, since she announced her intent to become the 45th president of the USA, has defended her involvement in scandals about as many times as the Cleveland Browns have changed coaches since their return to the NFL.

Now, some might construe the candidates’ doublespeak positions as lying. They also might construe the Browns’ doublespeak of being an NFL team as lying.

The best explanation of why both presidential candidates are comfortable talking their talk is obvious: They are following the wisdom given by the great guru of truth, George Costanza, who preached:

“It’s not a lie if you believe it.”

Which is why both are spending hundreds of millions of dollars on campaign ads. They are hoping you believe it.

No matter if it is true or not true.

Because in the USA it is legal for federal candidates to say just about anything — ahem, lie — in their political advertisements.

That’s right.

They are protected by the Supreme Court’s interpretation of free speech. In compliance with the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act.

Meaning, even if a federal candidate’s ad is deceptive, broadcasters still have to run it, as required by the Federal Communications Commission.

Meaning, the standard, stand-by-your-political-ad statement, “I approve this message,” doesn’t mean it’s true, but thanks to the FCC it does get candidates the cheapest TV and radio ad rates.

Meaning the debates are coming in the nick of time. At least now we will get the truth.

HALFTIME SHOW. I was going to write about the Cleveland Browns, but after watching them score 20 points in the first 10 minutes and 26 seconds of their home opener against Baltimore they proceeded to score ...

None.

Nada.

Nothing.

During the final 49 minutes and 34 seconds while the Ravens scored 25 points.

So, I decided to write a public service announcement instead.

My PSA?

Do not watch the Browns,

But if you must, maybe the 26th time is the charm, as Cody Kessler, as of now, is slated to be the next starting quarterback this Sunday in Miami.

Anyway, the first of three presidential debates will be held this upcoming Monday at Hofstra University in New York, the second and third taking place Oct. 9 and 19. Maybe, just maybe, the American voter will hear the truth from both candidates.

Pause for laughter.

After this presidential election, Congress will have plenty of time to fix the process. That way Congress will know, the voter will know, that they will hear the truth from the candidates.

Again, pause for laughter.

Okay, let’s say a mythical Congress decides to fix the presidential campaign procedure for 2020. The first item they need to correct is the negative political advertising.

By doing away with it.

After the conventions, we all are familiar with who the candidates are. Instead of constant negative political ads by the candidates, the candidates one week after the last convention can run political ads where they give only their stance, not their opponents’, on the issues.

As for the debates, to prevent the suspicion that they are rigged, as Candidate Trump suggested Monday of last week, moderators will be replaced by a host who will just ask the same questions of both contestants — err, candidates — and not become the third debater.

Also. Part I. Only the microphone of the candidate answering the question will be turned on, to avoid interruptions, and will turn off automatically when the allotted time has expired.

Also. Part II. A panel of the top three fact checkers such as Factcheck.org, Politicalfact.com and the Washington Post Factchecker will be at the debates. That way when a fact is distorted the audience will be alerted with a Ba-Rugga! Ba-Rugga! Flashing red lights on the stage which then will lead into the chorus of the Three Dog Night song “Liar.”

“Liar! Liar! Liar!”

Perhaps if Congress put their minds to it then it could get done by 2020.

Unfortunately, as we all know, Congress has never had 20/20 vision. Until four years from now (Nov. 3) it is ...

Only 1,504 shopping days until Election Day.