Lunch with Big O on October 6

The Register has been following Sandusky native and Pro Football Hall of Famer Orlando Pace around the country this year. We saw him play one more football game in St. Louis in July and watched him and his son Justin unveil his bronze bust in Canton in August.

On October 6 he will be returning to his old stomping grounds for a homecoming of massive proportions, even bigger than Big O.

Sandusky City Schools, the City of Sandusky and the Sandusky Register have been working together for the past several months to coordinate Pace’s coming home party. He will speak to Sandusky students, a street will be named after him, a park will be re-dedicated to him, he will be the grand marshal of the homecoming parade and he will be honored at Strobel Field to cap off the day.

But he does have to eat. And this is your chance to eat lunch with him.

Pace is scheduled to speak to the Sandusky Rotary during their weekly meeting. His talk will be broadcast live at sanduskyregister.com as the room is already full. But the Register has two seats to the luncheon we are giving away to one or two lucky Blue Streaks. My co-worker Kathy Lilje is pretty excited to already have a seat at the table.

If you are a current Blue Streak who has dreams and you have your mind set on how to attain those dreams, tell us about it.

If you are a former Blue Streak who attained the dreams you had when you were in school, tell us about it.

You don’t have to write a book about it, just somewhere around 300 words. And include a photo or two. You have until this Sunday, September 25. E-mail me at werling@sanduskyregister.com with your essay or any questions you may have. And share this with your fellow Blue Streaks.

See you on Big ‘O’ctober 6.

Oh, and since I have your Blue Streak attention, be sure to register for the Blue Streak Pride 5k this weekend. It doesn’t look like it’s supposed to rain this year.

