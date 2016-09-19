Edison building a winner on and off the field

Trucks hauling stone were in and out of the soon-to-be opened field house with 15,000-square feet on Friday. More construction vehicles surrounded the indoor practice facility, which will feature a 50-yard by 30-yard turf field.

But the construction going on next to the existing Edison field house isn’t the only building process that is visible.

The Chargers are building something pretty special on the football field again, too.

After scoring six touchdowns in an 18-minute span in the first half of a 49-7 win over Oak Harbor Friday, Edison is off to its second straight 4-0 start.

The Chargers have outscored their four opponents by a margin of 189-52 (47-13 average). Edison has allowed 35 of those 52 points in the fourth quarter with a running clock and the starters out of the game.

This all comes one year removed from a 12-2 record and a trip to the Division V state semifinals in a historic year of firsts for the Chargers.

Add it all up, and Edison has won 16 of its last 18 games, with losses to playoff regulars Clyde and Canton Central Catholic. The Chargers enter Friday’s game at Vermilion ranked No. 4 in the second Associated Press state poll.

How did Edison get here? Like the field house, it all goes back to building. While some rather noteworthy names graduated from last year’s greatest team in school history, the cupboard wasn’t exactly left with just a few cans of soup. The Chargers have eight starters back on defense, and six of them are three-year starters.

“I think our defense is really what’s keeping us together,” said senior Braden Ehrhardt, the unexpected quarterback because of injury. “We’re getting stop after stop, and our offense, we’re just building off of that. We’re scoring off good field position, which is helping a lot.”

All throughout the offseason and into the summer, Jim Hall, an Edison grad in his 16th year as head coach, felt this year’s team could get off to another strong start. Not only did he bring back an experienced defense, but there was four extra weeks of practice with the playoff run to bring the underclassmen further along.

“The momentum, with some confidence and excitement that it built — that really carried over,” Hall said. “These guys expect now to do big things and win games. That’s a huge thing for a football team.”

The confidence and expectation level to excel like the Chargers have done for nearly a year-and-a-half is not easy to get, as many coaches can attest.

“And I’m sure it’s going to be tough to keep,” Hall said. “But when there is a belief there and obviously some talent to go with it, we’re just going to ride it and keep playing as hard as we can.”

There is certainly plenty of season left. The Chargers still go to Clyde (3-1) and Perkins (3-1) and host Port Clinton (4-0) in the final month of the season. Edison was forced to answer those same schedule questions a year ago, and did so in losing to only the Fliers of the aforementioned teams.

Edison will again face the same questions and whispers in the coming weeks about the backloaded schedule — but the time for that judgement isn’t here yet. Before visiting Clyde, the Chargers have an opportunity to be 6-0 and ranked in the top five in the state while opening the field house in two weeks.

“Just the excitement from the people in the community, it’s got a buzz going,” Hall said. “The kids are excited to get in there in a couple weeks. It’s another thing to help us build and keep this momentum going.”

Building a consistent winner is never easy, and is hard to maintain— but it helps to have the pieces in place. One look around the Edison football field is all it takes to see that.

Edison has endured its fair share of games on the other end of blowout losses. It won’t be the first or last time for any team in that regard. But from the sidelines, to the playing field, to the new complex off in the distance — the Chargers have built something strong from the ground up.