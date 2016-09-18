Ohio hunting — a favorite pastime and long-standing tradition

Hunting has long been a tradition for many, a heritage that has been passed down from generations as far back as the pilgrims. And even though today’s “settlers” may not be as reliant upon the game as they used to be for personal coverings, many still favor venison as a much sought after and incredibly tasty table fare.

Hunting, by and far, remains still the best and the most effective management tool implemented by the ODNR Division of Wildlife in the effort to maintain a healthy deer population throughout the Buckeye state. It is also utilized outside of the regular season, upon approval, when it has been substantiated that deer over-population is causing crop and property damage to an ag producer, orchard, vineyard, and nursery growers, and a variety of other scenarios.

Though nature is never in a perfect balance, field observations and research by wildlife biologists are valuable in guiding the DOW’s decision-making process. Without the hunting regulations, it would not be a very pretty wildlife picture. Due to extensive habitat losses, coupled with unregulated hunting, the whitetail deer had been completely extirpated by 1903.

It wasn’t until 1943, after several years of the reintroduction and the reproduction of the whitetail that the first hunting season was held, and only in three counties. Today, the estimated whitetail deer population throughout the combined 88 counties is around 700,000. The DOW is committed to proper management of our deer population and through the Deer Management Program, expects that the recreational opportunities will continue for all Ohioans and others who visit our state.

Economically, hunting is also viewed as very productive business-wise. Ohio currently is in the top five states in the country, while ranking 11th in the number of hunting related jobs. According to one of the reports produced by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, over $8.5 million is generated in Ohio alone through the sale of various items associated with hunting, things like equipment, travel, license, food and stay overs.

Guys and gals alike enjoy the hunting experience for various personal reasons. I’ve talked with several seasoned hunters who have shared with me that it’s not as much as filling a tag as it is for them just to experience another day in the outdoors. The sights and woodland smells, the prize of being up close to wildlife, the moments of mere relaxation — for many, each day is fulfilling in and of itself, whether or not a so-called “trophy” goes home with the hunter.

Ohio’s hunters also lend their support to numerous wildlife conservation efforts, first and foremost through the purchase of their hunting license. Additionally, it is also due to being active members of wildlife-affiliated organizations, such as Pheasants Forever, the National Wild Turkey Federation, Whitetails Unlimited, and Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry (FHFH). As a matter of fact, since their inception 20 years ago, more than 17 million servings of meat have been provided to the hungry and less fortunate, thanks to the hunters who donated from their successful hunts.

For those who may be interested, an archery-only lottery drawing for youth hunters is going to be held Sept. 28 for an opportunity to hone their skills at Abraham Forest, located about a mile west of Green Springs. Four applicants will be selected for the bow hunting privileges and given a specified time period they can hunt. Further details about this hunt can be found on the Division of Wildlife’s website or by contacting the Division of Forestry office at 419-424-5004. Throughout Ohio’s 2016-17 hunting season, may all who participate be safe and have successful and memorable experiences.