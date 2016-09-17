Ohio’s long archery deer season begins

Last year, archery accounted for 84,530 of the 188,329 deer killed by hunters last season, nearly equally divided between antlered (39,998, 47.3 percent) and non-antlered (44,532, 52.7 percent) animals.

One of the reasons for the high archery harvest figures is because of the popularity of crossbows as a legal archery tool. Crossbows are not a recent invention. They have been found in Chinese tombs dating back to the fifth century B.C. and were used in battle for centuries.

However, their use for hunting has been a relatively new application. Ohio was one of the first states to treat them on an equal playing field as other types of bows and arrows.

Perhaps it was because of the public relations work done on behalf of the industry by Horton Crossbow Innovations and TenPoint Crossbow Technologies. Despite a complicated history (see tenpointcrossbows.com/pages/about-us/), their companies were founded in and are still manufacturing crossbows in Ohio.

In 1995, TenPoint invented the bow-to-barrel sound dampening system and a dry-fire prevention mechanism. They now make arguably the best crossbows in the world, with many unique features, such as an optional ACUdraw cocking assembly, higher quality scopes, 29 patented and 19 patent pending inventions.

After prolonged attempts to destroy each other, in July, 2013, TenPoint purchased Horton, who had ceased operations in April 2013. TenPoint restarted a new line of Horton-branded equipment in January 2015 and manufacture another line of crossbows, called Wicked Ridge.

According to a chart prepared by Cabela’s, almost every state and most Canadian Provinces allow the use of crossbows during some firearm, specific crossbow or general archery seasons.

Some require a qualifying medical disability or minimum age, but many are open to anyone during the entire archery season. Refer to current individual state hunting regulations for specifics.

Some traditional-bow hunters feel threatened by the ease that crossbows could be mastered by newcomers and feared that their woods would be overrun with cross gunners behind every tree.

But the truth is that until recently, deer populations sharply increased, even with the concurrent increase in crossbow use. Many states, including Ohio are trying to balance their herds through doe harvest adjustments.

Even though there has been a recent surge in successfully recruiting young and female hunters to the sport, the ambient hunting population as a whole is maturing, making pulling a bow-string back and holding it while aiming difficult for many.

Yet, despite higher draw weights, crossbow bolt trajectory is slower, louder and less flat than premium compound arrow ballistics. The bottom line is that crossbows are still a bow and arrow with an effective, ethical range inside of 40 yards.

Also common to all bow hunting, archers have to position themselves in a hiding spot, whether it is a ground blind or tree stand in advance of a deer’s expected travel route. Movement and scent control are equally important to all archers because of the close ranges required.

Shots need to either be precise or lucky to bring a deer down in a reasonable span of time and distance to allow quick recovery, especially early in the season, when warm temperatures promote spoilage of their delicious, nutritious, low-fat (but high cholesterol) meat.

While crossbows have become the tool of choice for many new bow hunters, other bows have enjoyed their own technological advances. Compound bows are equipped with cables and pulleys to mechanically relieve some of the tension from the string at full draw, called let-off.

With many bows featuring 50-to-65 percent let-off, it allows the archer to draw back and hold for longer periods of time waiting for the perfect shot opportunity than could be endured with the older style bows.

Other accessories available to all bows that have increased the odds in favor of the hunter include arrow releases, advanced sights, bow stabilizers, mechanical broad heads and arrow rests.

Archery hunting in Ohio enjoys many benefits over the gun season, including the maximum season length, hunting access into locations where firearms are not permitted and a front row seat to all of the phases of fall and winter deer behavior.

Deer activity increases while crops are harvested, during the week of shotgun season, but peaks during their mating season — called the rut — when many archers take vacation days to be afield.