Wells Fargo executive gets rich while homeowner suffers

Wells Fargo got caught with its fingers in the cookie jar recently when it came to light that employees whose pay was based on productivity opened unauthorized deposit and credit accounts under customer names in order to meet sales goals. The result was that the customers were charged up to $50 for an account which they knew nothing about.

As if this wasn’t bad enough, the executive who headed up the division responsible for cheating customers was given a big slap on the back by Wells Fargo in the way of a $125 million bonus as she exits the company a very rich woman.

IT’S A MATTER OF PRIORITIES

Compare the treatment of the executive leaving under a cloud of controversy by Wells Fargo with that of Sam, a homeowner struggling to get a break on his mortgage and keep his family in their home.

Sam has gotten a number of loan modifications in the past from Wells Fargo as he ran into employment and other issues which disrupted his ability to keep up with his payments.

As in the past, when he reached out for help again almost a year and a half ago, he was told to apply for a loan modification. Just recently, after supplying financial form after financial form for over a year in an effort to get one, he was told he didn’t qualify as he had reached the limit of modifications allowable.

Of course, Wells Fargo could have told him that at the beginning. Apparently, however, helping employees who engage in highly controversial (albeit lucrative) practices save their golden parachute retirement packages is higher on Wells Fargo’s priority list than helping families stay in their homes.

THE RIGHT TO HAVE TIMELY AND ACCURATE INFORMATION

Wells Fargo’s treatment of Sam has really put him behind the eight ball. If he had known he didn’t qualify for a loan modification a year and a half ago he would have had options to save his home which may no longer be available.

That is not to say he is without any recourse against Wells Fargo, however.

Federal law mandates that loan servicers provide homeowners timely and accurate information regarding their so-called “loss mitigation” options — that is, options available to them when they fall into default. If found guilty of violating that law, Wells Fargo could be held liable for all Sam’s resulting damages.

Let’s hope when threatened with a claim for those damages Wells Fargo will afford Sam the same courtesy as it did with its fallen executive in working something out.

This is a weekly column by Sandusky attorney Dan McGookey, devoted to telling true stories of homeowners who have been victimized by a lending system that makes it profitable to foreclose. The names used have been changed for privacy purposes.

Kathryn Eyster contributed to this article.