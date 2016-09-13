It's all in the cabinet

There goes the presidency.

Not for Candidate Hillary Clinton, who last Friday said this about Candidate Donald Trump’s supporters:

“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?”

Not for Candidate Trump, who last Friday said this about Candidate Clinton:

“Hillary Clinton is being so protected she could walk into this arena right now and shoot somebody with 20,000 people watching right smack in the middle of the heart and she wouldn’t be prosecuted. OK.”

Hmmm ...

I’m beginning to believe they don’t like each other.

Nonetheless, it was Libertarian Candidate Gary Johnson who greatly reduced his chance to become president last Thursday when he was asked on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” by panelist Mike Barnicle:

“What would you do, if you were elected, about Aleppo?”

To which Candidate Johnson answered the question with a question:

“And what is Aleppo?”

Yikes!

For the Democrats, their animal mascot is the donkey. For the Republicans the elephant is their animal mascot. While the Libertarian Party does not have an official animal mascot, I’m thinking after Candidate Johnson’s response last Friday, it could be the ostrich.

The head-buried-in-the-sand ostrich.

Coughin’ or Coffin? Part I. Coughin’. First and foremost. Thank goodness Candidate Clinton, who took ill last Sunday, is on the campaign trail to recovery.

Especially after her doctor two days earlier had diagnosed the cough she picked up in Cleveland on Labor Day as pneumonia.

Wow!

Most people when they visit Cleveland pick up pierogies.

In case you did not know, eight U.S. presidents have died in office, while according to the worldwide web no presidential candidate selected by their party and on the ballot nationwide has died prior to Election Day.

However — and yes, there is always a however.

However, the Mitt Romney campaign four years ago did suffer a long and painful death.

Coughin’ or Coffin? Part II. Coffin. First and foremost. Thank goodness the Cleveland Browns who took ill last Sunday are on the draft trail to recovery.

As I’ve written before about the Browns. It is not “Wait until next year!” it is ...

“Wait until the year after next year!”

Anyway, when Candidate Johnson was told on the air during “Morning Joe” that Aleppo is in Syria and is the epicenter of the Syrian refugee crisis he then remembered what he forgot and continued to prove why third-party candidates are always in third place.

Such as explaining that he thought Aleppo was an acronym and then saying:

“I blanked. It happens, and it will happen again during the course of this campaign.”

Oh-Oh.

Acronym or blanked?

Blanked or acronym?

At least Candidate Johnson remembers he is in a campaign.

As Candidate Johnson rambled on last Thursday while rambling from interview to interview, one of his most interesting comments came on “The View.”

No, he didn’t tell Whoopi he would move to Canada instead of her if Candidate Trump won the election.

For the record, it’s a win-win situation as Whoopi is staying in the USA no matter who becomes president.

Whoopee!

The comment by Candidate Johnson that made sense was when the former New Mexico governor said:

“As governor, there were many things I didn’t know off the top of my head. But I succeeded by surrounding myself with the right people, getting to the bottom of important issues, and making principled decisions. It worked. That is what a president must do.

That would begin, clearly, with daily security briefings that, to me, will be fundamental to the job of being president.”

Why wait?

If a U.S. presidential candidate — pick a candidate, any candidate — was serious about getting voters to the bottom, top and middle of important issues, they would announce their top cabinet choices — Secretary of State, Defense, Education, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs — and have them on the campaign trail.

Different?

Yes. Plus, if one candidate did it then perhaps we could have a presidential election based on issues instead of deplorable comments about each other and their supporters.

Whoopi!