FIRELANDS

• Natasha Magolan and Michael Ashley, Sandusky, daughter.

• Karis Kimble and Cody Brunner, Sandusky, daughter.

• Kayleigh Edgington and Michael Ward, Sandusky, daughter.

SANDUSKY COAL DOCK

• No traffic expected.

Note: We renamed our daily almanac "Babies and Boats" and we are asking our online community to provide us with photos of their baby and a boat to go with our daily feature. Photo must be of both baby and boat together. Send a picture of your baby and a boat to community@sanduskyregister.com.