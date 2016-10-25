logo
Babies and boats

BIRTHS

FIRELANDS

• Cheran Farrow and Felix Scott Jr., Sandusky, son.

• Paige and Russell Boos, Sandusky, daughter.

• Katie and Justin Dziak, Sandusky, daughter.

 

SANDUSKY COAL DOCK

• Motor vessel Buffalo expected 7 a.m. today. 

• Motor vessel James L. Kuber expected 2 p.m. today. 

 

Note: We renamed our daily almanac "Babies and Boats" and we are asking our online community to provide us with photos of their baby and a boat to go with our daily feature. Photo must be of both baby and boat together. Send a picture of your baby and a boat to community@sanduskyregister.com.

 

