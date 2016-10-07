Babies and boats

FIRELANDS

• Kaitlin and Nick Schwerer, Sandusky, daughter.

• Brittany Meyer and Daimion Fourtner, Sandusky, son.

• Tricia DeBorde and Marquis Harris, Sandusky, daughter.

• Samantha Ditchman and Ryan Clark, Vickery, daughter.

• Monica and Jon Manasco, Sandusky, daughter.

SANDUSKY COAL DOCK

• Motor vessel Ashtabula expected 4 a.m. today.

• Barge Niagara Spirit expected 4 p.m. today.

