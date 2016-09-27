logo
Babies and boats

BIRTHS

FIRELANDS

• Jennifer and Adam Ramsdell, Sandusky, daughter.

• Katie Milner and Bryant Taylor, Sandusky, daughter.

 

SANDUSKY COAL DOCK

• Barge Niagara Spirit expected 1 a.m. today.

• Motor vessel Saginaw expected noon today.

• Motor vessel Algoma Enterprise expected 5 a.m. Thursday.

 

Note: We renamed our daily almanac "Babies and Boats" and we are asking our online community to provide us with photos of their baby and a boat to go with our daily feature. Photo must be of both baby and boat together. Send a picture of your baby and a boat to community@sanduskyregister.com.

 

