FIRELANDS
• Ashley Balduff and Gary Grueshaber, Marblehead, daughter.
• Ashley Smith and Camden France, Castalia, daughter.
• Sarah Nowicki and Jonathan Monroe, Sandusky, son.
• Jordan Hendricks and Tyrus Perkins, Sandusky, son.
• Danielle and Noah Zibung, Huron, son.
SANDUSKY COAL DOCK
• No traffic expected.
Note: We renamed our daily almanac "Babies and Boats" and we are asking our online community to provide us with photos of their baby and a boat to go with our daily feature. Photo must be of both baby and boat together. Send a picture of your baby and a boat to community@sanduskyregister.com.