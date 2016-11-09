Norwalk's Thomas signs with Div. I High Point

But Norwalk senior Jiselle Thomas had a pretty compelling argument. The basketball standout signed her National Letter of Intent Wednesday with Division I High Point University — located just south of Greensboro and north of Charlotte in North Carolina.

The picturesque campus of the private liberal arts university — affiliated with the United Methodist Church — is postcard worthy. Just 10 years ago, enrollment was just 1,450 among undergraduate students with an operating budget of $35 million.

Today, there are 4,200 undergrad students and more than $2.1 billion has been invested into overall growth in the next decade, which includes a $160 million building that includes a 5,000-seat arena.

Thomas — the first Div. I girls basketball player in Norwalk’s 42-year history — chose High Point over four other Div. I programs.

“I have some family in that area, and when I saw the campus I just knew it was the right one,” she said. “I loved the coaches and everything about it. The campus itself is amazing and beautiful.

“Going to practice and watching them — the team chemistry, and just the way the coaches and players worked together — that’s what I loved a lot,” Thomas added. “That was really important to me.”

Thomas averaged 29 points, six rebounds, 4.1 assists and four steals per game last season for Norwalk, which tied a program record with 17 wins. She earned All-Northwest District first team honors and second-team All-Ohio accolades in Division II.

Much of the core from the team returns when the 2016-17 season begins on Nov. 25 in what promises to be another wild Northern Ohio League race with five-time defending champion Bellevue, Norwalk, Ontario, Shelby and Willard.

However, Thomas enters her final season free and clear of needing to play well in front of scouts.

“It made everything a lot easier — there is a lot less stress when the process is over,” she said. “When I saw High Point, I knew it was the right decision. I’m excited for it.”

When Thomas arrives next fall and begins practicing with the Panthers — members of the Big South Conference with the likes of Winthrop, Radford and UNC-Asheville — she will be the fifth player on the roster from Ohio.

That includes Camryn Brown, a freshman at High Point this season. Brown (Richfield Revere) and Thomas were AAU teammates several years ago.

“A lot of talent comes from Ohio, and I know that it’s a state they have been looking hard at,” Thomas said. “Also with Camryn, I had a friendship already and knew her — and she helped with the decision.”

Thomas, who scored 46 points in just 24 minutes in a game at Tiffin Columbian last season — the most points scored in a single game by any boy or girls player at Norwalk — didn't have to go far on where to get pushed growing up.

Her brother, Jeff Thomas, is currently a redshirt sophomore at Div. I Georgia State in the Sun Belt Conference. The 2014 NHS graduate scored 1,352 points in his career, and helped the Truckers to the Div. II state championship as a senior.

He became the first Div. I boys scholarship player at Norwalk in 18 years and the first player in boys history to be named All-Ohio first team. Now Jiselle is the first Div. I girls scholarship player at the school, and at 1,364 points, will need just 30 points to pass Megan Sellers to become the all-time points leader at Norwalk.

“It’s crazy to me really,” she said. “Having Jeff around made me want to work that much harder to beat the goals that he set. I wanted to outwork him any way possible.”