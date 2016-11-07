Basketball hijinks

The Harlem Ambassadors put on a basketball show against the local team Materion Magic to support the Athletic Boosters and community projects that are coordinated by the Oak Harbor Development Group. The projects include playground equipment, park improvements, riverfront development and downtown beautification.

The Ambassadors included members with heights ranging from 5’9 to 6’9 and followed the antics of the original Harlem Globetrotters by using tricks and speed to outwit their opponents that brought cheers and laughter from the audience.

Members of the local team Materion Magic included Keith Thorbahn, Director of Administration at Benton Carrol Salem School; Laramie Spurlock, BCS Middle School Principal; Nick Lance, BCS Government Teacher; Jordie Martin, BCS Middle School teacher; Jeff Hartlage, Ohio Tax Auditor; Noah Neiderhouse, BCS Vocational Ag. teacher; Chris Rawski, BCS head softball coach; Tom Kontak, BCS head girls basketball coach; Eric Sweet, BCS head boys basketball coach and Kyle O’Neil, BCS Middle School teacher.

Harlem Ambassadors team included Alexander Wright, Jr., 6’5” forward; Brittany Dorsey, 5’9” show performer; Marquette Knight, 6’4” power forward; Yoshives Belizaire, 6’4” dunker, Melvin Dolberry, 6’2” guard; Patric Massey, 6’9” dunker and Darron Claxton, 5’9” dunker/flipper.

