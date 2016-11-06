Perkins, Vermilion pegged favorites in SBC Bay division vote, SMCC picked first in River division

CLYDE — The coaches and media were split between Perkins and Vermilion as to who would win the boys Bay division when both met on Sunday night in the annual Sandusky Bay Conference preseason meeting.

Perkins was picked first in the coaches poll with eight points to Vermilion's 13 points. Port Clinton and defending league champion Edison tied for third with 26 points while Margaretta was fifth with 30 points. Huron, who made two consecutive trips to the regional tournaments before not making it last year, was sixth (31), Clyde was seventh (44), and Oak Harbor was eighth (46).

Edison won the league title and advanced to the regional semifinals before finishing the season 23-3. Vermilion went 14-10 last season while Perkins went 15-8. Huron went 11-11, followed by Port Clinton (10-13), Clyde (7-16), and Oak Harbor (4-19) — each lost its first tournament game last year.

In the media vote, Vermilion was voted to the top with nine points while the Pirates were second with 11. Edison took third (14), followed by Huron and Margaretta (18), Clyde (23), Port Clinton (25) and Oak Harbor (26).

In the River division, Old Fort was voted first in the coaches poll, followed by St. Mary Central Catholic, New Riegel, Tiffin Calvert, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic, St. Wendelin and Lakota.

The media voting for the River division saw SMCC (15 points) voted first. They were followed by Tiffin Calvert (17) in second, New Riegel and Lakota (19) tied for third, Old Fort and SJCC (21) tied for fifth and St. Wendelin was last (28).

SMCC, 22-4 a year ago, won its first three tournament games before losing in the district finals to Mansfield St. Peter's.