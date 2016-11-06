Clyde, Margaretta favored in SBC girls race

CLYDE — With five girls returning that started at some point last season, the coaches voted Clyde as the team to beat in the Bay division at the annual Sandusky Bay Conference preseason meetings held in Clyde.

The Fliers return Heidi Marshall, Morgan Bannister, Lillian Royster, Bree Dowling and Addie Martin while Melissa Laconis decided not to play basketball.

"It's still early," Clyde coach Dave Lozier said. "It's a long season and it's a grind. We respect that people picked us to be first but there's still a lot of work to be done."

The media disagreed, appointing Margaretta as the team to beat for the upcoming season.

Margaretta was picked runner-up in the coaches poll, while defending league champion Oak Harbor (23-1 last season) was pegged third. Perkins was fourth, followed by Port Clinton, Huron, Vermilion, and Edison.

The Fliers were second in the media poll while Oak Harbor was again picked third and Perkins fourth. Vermilion was voted fifth, Port Clinton sixth, Edison seventh, and Huron eighth.

"I have kids that have played and I think we're getting better," Lozier said. "We'll take it one game at a time."

Oak Harbor with have just one returning starter when the season starts in post Logan Harris. Andrea Cecil (now playing at Bowling Green State University) and Athena Eli graduated while Emma Barney could potentially miss the entire season with an ACL injury suffered during soccer. Starting point guard Abby Dornbusch also had an ACL injury but is expected to return in January.

Maddy Rathbun is back at full health while Emma Bergman also returns.

Old Fort was picked to win the conference in both the media and coaches polls. Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic was picked second and New Riegel third in both polls. St. Mary Central Catholic was fourth, followed by St. Wendelin, Lakota, and Tiffin Calvert in the coaches poll. In the media poll, Calvert was fourth, followed by St. Wendelin, SMCC, and Lakota.