Ben Haraway solid in Ashland University debut

Haraway started for the Eagles Friday night in a men’s basketball exhibition between Div. II AU and Div. III Wooster, won by the Eagles in overtime, 85-81.

One year after taking home Most Outstanding Players on the Associated Press Division II boys state all-tournament team after helping the Truckers to a 29-1 record and a state title, Haraway started at Malone in 2014-15 and earned GLIAC Freshman of the Year honors. He then transferred to AU and sat out last season as a result. His first game action as an Eagle took place just six miles from where he starred in high school.

“It was nice to be out there,” Haraway said. “I wish I could have played better individually and we could have played better as a team, but it definitely feels great to be out there and hopefully we get things together.”

In 32 minutes, Haraway finished with six points (2-of-7 shooting), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal. He fouled out with 3:28 left in overtime.

“I'd give myself a C, honestly. Just average,” Haraway said of his peformance. “There's a lot of things I need to get better at. I need to be more aggressive because my teammates are counting on me to make plays for everyone.”

Haraway's 1,184 points at Norwalk rank fourth all-time, while his 551 in 30 games during the run to the state title are second in a single-season at the school. Haraway is also the all-time tournament points leader at Norwalk (256 in 16 games) and the career assists leader (507 in 99 games).

Haraway is also the only player in the 73-year history of the Northern Ohio League to lead the league in assists all four seasons of high school. He is one of just three players in NOL history to score 1,000 points and have 500 assists in a career, along with Jon Diebler (Upper Sandusky) and Nick Dials (Willard).

“It felt good — it reminded me of the glory days,” he said of the many Norwalk supporters and family who were at the game. “It felt like I was back at Norwalk. We had the best fans, and I was very glad and grateful that they came out to support me.”

Haraway will be finding a role on this year’s AU team that lost just one senior from last season’s 25-win team that reached the Div. II NCAA tournament.

“It's a different system, I need to get used to not having the ball in my hands all the time and making secondary attacks,” he said. “But I'll get the hang of it.”

Also on the roster for the Eagles is sophomore forward John Brady, a 2015 New London graduate. He averaged 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game as a senior for the Wildcats in 2014-15.