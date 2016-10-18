Local players to take on Harlem Ambassadors

That’s the description given by Oak Harbor Development Group president Mike Shadoan for the Materion Magic, a group of local players — including teachers and some well-known community members — who will take on the Harlem Ambassadors on Oct. 30 in a comedy basketball show starting at 6 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School.

The Harlem Ambassadors’ show features high-flying slam dunks, ball-handling tricks, comedy, music, dancing, games with kids in the audience, and free autographs after the show.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Oak Harbor Development Group, a volunteer-based organization responsible for the downtown flower pots, Free Family Movie Nights and other projects aimed toward the revitalization and beautification of Oak Harbor.

Tickets are on sale at oakharbor.brownpapertickets.com, Radiant Windows, Greer Automotive, Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union, Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce and all three BCS schools.

For information, email mshadoan@radiantwindows.com or call 419-898-0479.