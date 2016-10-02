Tickets on sale Monday for Wooster-Ashland hoops

That will happen next month, when it hosts a men’s college basketball exhibition game between a pair of Division II and Div. III Ohio powers.

Div. II Ashland will face Div. III Wooster — coached by 1970 Monroeville graduate Steve Moore — at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the MAC.

Tickets to the game will go on sale starting at 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today at Monroeville High School. There is a limit of six tickets per person, and will cost $6 each.

The facility seats 1,200 people, while Wooster got 300 tickets and AU was given 150. That leaves 750 tickets for MHS to sell, and they are expected to go quickly.

“It’s a steal of a price for a college basketball game and reasonable for a family of four or five kids,” Monroeville athletic director Ben Paul said. “How many times does college basketball get played in this area? It just doesn’t happen, so this is exciting.

“I really anticipate we won’t have the tickets for that long,” he added. “I feel like people will want to come. And it works out nice with the playoff football schedule. On our end, if we’re fortunate, Division VII is Saturday. So the only conflicts are in maybe a couple communities, so a lot of people may have that night available to come out to a game.”

The idea of the game began during the construction process of the MAC — which opened in January during the middle of the 2015-16 high school basketball season. The hope from the outset was to bring back Moore, who is one of the most successful college basketball coaches in Div. III NCAA history.

“If we could get a big event like that in here after it’s opened, it keeps people coming to the facilities, seeing it,” Paul said. “It just keeps the enthusiasm and excitement up. It’s something special.”

Moore was on board with the idea, and talks began in the spring to iron out the details and find an opponent. With Ashland being nearby and coached by one of Moore’s former players, John Ellenwood, the Eagles were a natural fit.

At Wooster, Moore has won 668 games in 28 seasons and has taken his team to the Div. III Final Four three times with a total of 23 NCAA tournament appearances. A year ago, the Scots won 24 games and reached the Sweet 16.

Moore’s 775 wins overall are the third most in Div. III history.

Meanwhile, Ashland won 25 games a year ago, won the GLIAC regular-season championship and made the NCAA Div. II tournament for the first time in 25 years.

The AU roster also includes redshirt sophomore point guard Ben Haraway, a 2014 Norwalk graduate. He scored 1,184 career points for the Truckers and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Div. II state championships in 2014 — as he helped the Truckers to a 29-1 record and the Div. II state title.

Also on the roster for the Eagles is sophomore forward John Brady, a 2015 New London graduate. He averaged 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game as a senior for the Wildcats.

On top of the the area connections, Paul said it helps the attraction with the caliber of teams involved.

“Steve has done an unbelievable job and he’s going to be in the College Basketball Hall of Fame one day,” Paul said. “Being able to bring him and his team back home — I think there are a lot of people in Monroeville who have always wanted to go to Wooster games, but maybe their own kids are playing on weekends so they can’t get down there.

“Steve still has a lot of family in the area, and then you’ve got the Norwalk and New London kids on Ashland’s team, he added. “So that casts a further net to Norwalk and New London people who want to see the game. Not to mention I just think people want to see great college basketball — and that’s what we have coming.”