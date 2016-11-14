No timeouts in offseason for The Sports Force

SANDUSKY — Colder weather indicates the offseason has started for soccer, lacrosse, baseball and softball players.

But the job to design state-of-the-art youth sports facilities for these athletes in Erie County continues to heat up.

Crews finished most major work at the $23.5 million multi-stadium complex, known as Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center, located off Cleveland Road (U.S. 6) on Sandusky’s east end.

For instance, they laid down more than 1 million square feet of turf for the 10 fields, either exclusively or adaptable for soccer, lacrosse, baseball and softball.

Some smaller tasks, however, remain incomplete. A handful of recreational areas — the miniature golf, ropes and trampoline courses — still require some finishing touches.

Though the project’s main supervisor fully expects all work, no matter major or minor, to end by Dec. 31.

“When you think back to when we broke ground in April, to build a park of this magnitude in seven months is really a fantastic feat,” said Will Spence, The Sports Force’s regional manager. “We have great people and great partners working hard together to make sure we get this built on time.”

The first slate of contests begin in mid-March. Sports Force workers will recruit teams from several different states to play games in Erie County.

But what sets this complex apart from the others?

“What you will find here is that there is no other park like this in the country,” Spence said. “It’s a premier sports park for tournament play. We will be bringing in teams ever week, for 39 weeks, from up to four to six hours away.”

Spence believes thousands of new visitors will spark the local economy, as they’ll spend money at local lodges, retail centers, restaurants and other entertainment venues.

“We will be bringing a lot of new people to the area who will take advantage of all the great things Sandusky and the surrounding areas have to offer.”

Economic impact

Project stakeholders envision families planning their summer vacations around a week’s worth of games. The tourists would then stimulate the local economy.

They would also indirectly subsidize local services benefiting area residents.

When kids aren’t competing, they and their families would visit and spend money at area entertainment venues, such as Cedar Point, stores and restaurants. The tax dollars generated, via tacked on sales and admissions fees, would enter the local budgets of Sandusky, Huron, Perkins Township and other area communities.

Among some estimated figures of how the local area would perform by 2020:

• $56.9 million: in additional annual income throughout Erie County, broken down by:

— $15.8 million in lodging

— $10 million in entertainment

— $9.6 million in food and beverage

— $8.4 million in event-related expenses

— $5.1 million in transportation

— $3.5 million in shopping

— $4.5 million in other spending

• $1.7 million: in additional annual income through the admissions and bed taxes

• 111,000: in additional annual visitors specifically coming to the complex

• 80,000: in additional annual hotel stays; Right now, there are about 800,000 hotel stays a year in Erie County

• 900: in new jobs related to the complex’s existence, including opportunities at restaurants, hotels and the sports complex

What’s included at Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center?

The amenities are broken up into two major categories:

1. Sports (10 multi-purpose fields in total)

• “Championship” soccer field

• “Championship” baseball/softball stadium

• 8 full-sized soccer fields and 16 youth soccer fields

• 4 NCAA regulation baseball fields

• 7 to 11 youth baseball/softball fields

• 8 NCAA regulation lacrosse fields

• Sport-specific training areas

• Handicap accessible community use field

2. Family

• 18-hole miniature golf course

• Trampoline park

• Centrally located food court

• Great lawn

• Movies in the park

• Competition skill challenge zone

• Multiple playgrounds

• Ropes course

• Sports and vendor village

Source: The Sports Force

Making sense of the dollars and cents

A breakdown of how the $23.5 million complex will be funded:

• $3.5 million: money from Cedar Point buying the former Griffing Sandusky Airport site and contributing it to the project

• $3 million: money from The Sports Force

• $17 million: money from Erie County-based bed taxes, a fee tacked onto overnight stays in area motels, hotels and lodges

Note No. 1: The Sports Force — a Georgia-based company, which is investing, supervising and managing the park — will be responsible for all maintenance costs once construction is completed.

Note No. 2: Both The Sports Force and Cedar Point are partners in the Erie County project.

Note No. 3: The Sports Force is considered by many in the sports industry as a reputable company, which has built and/or overseen construction of about a dozen other youth athletic complexes across the country.

Source: Register research