Time to get nervous — but not panic

And it’s also time to get nervous.

I saw a lot of talk after the Indians lost a tough 3-2 Game 5 in Chicago Sunday night about how now they get to win the World Series at home — or that if you would have said a week ago they’d be up 3-2 coming home, you’d take it.

Not me.

When you get the opportunity to close it out, it doesn’t matter where it is, you better do it. That was never more evident than in the first hour of Tuesday’s Game 6 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

The Cubs played loose, and unleashed an offense that showed America why they won 103 games and were essentially the best team in baseball from February through October. They scored seven runs in the first three innings of Tuesday’s 9-3 win, and have forced a do-or-die Game 7 back at Progressive Field Wednesday night.

The Indians missed a golden opportunity Sunday night at Wrigley Field, as the timely hits that have carried them throughout this magical postseason simply weren’t there. They struggled to advance baserunners, and seemed a bit intimidated and overwhelmed in the late stages by Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman.

Simply put, Tuesday night the Indians didn’t look like a team that had recovered or moved on from narrowly missing out on the chance to close it out in Chicago. Conversely, the Cubs have continued their free-swinging ways ever since Kris Bryant hit a solo home run in the fourth inning of Game 5. He added a 433-foot bomb in the first inning that set the tone in Game 6 Tuesday off Josh Tomlin — who had pitched admirably, but his prior stats on three days rest proved more than true.

The atmosphere prior to Game 6 was much more vibrant and intense than it was in Games 1 and 2 in Cleveland — but all of that energy was quickly dissipated. Lonnie Chisenhall and Tyler Naquin misread a fly ball hit by Addison Russell that allowed two runs to score for a 3-0 deficit in the first inning — and of course Russell then hit a deflating grand slam in the third inning to put the Cubs up comfortably.

I’m not a big believer in momentum in a seven-game baseball series. You’re as good as your next starter. The reality — as much as Tribe fans had hoped — screamed that Josh Tomlin twice in a week was likely never going to end well.

But that leads to my closing point. It is time to get nervous — but it’s not time to panic. The Indians are only as good as their Game 7 starter — and he happens to be pretty good.

This postseason, Corey Kluber has been the missing ace those wonderful Indians teams of the 1990s simply never had. The guy has delivered time and time again, including twice already in this World Series.

But again, he’s being asked to pitch on three days rest not only for the second time this series, but for a third time since Oct. 18 (ALCS Game 4). It’s a tall task, but it’s hard not to trust him in this spot.

In five postseason starts, he’s 4-1 with a 0.89 ERA — just three earned runs in 30 1/3 innings while striking out 35 and walking eight.

So for the Indians, their city and long-tortured fan base, it’s in Corey Kluber they trust. And there was also a small silver lining from Tuesday: The bullpen trio of Andrew Miller, Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen weren’t used, and are rested and ready.

The Cavaliers had the difference maker in June when they closed out a 3-1 comeback with a shocking Game 7 win at Golden State in LeBron James. Now the Indians hope their ace and Cy Young winner can deny a coughed up 3-1 lead in similar fashion.