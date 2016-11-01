Rooting for Cleveland sports teams a family tradition for the Crawfords

But his dad, Chuck Crawford, cherished every second of each moment leading up to those dreaded results.

Jay flew out to Arizona, where Chuck lived, to watch their beloved Cleveland Indians take on the Boston Red Sox in the 2007 American League Championship Series.

The Arizona Diamondbacks simultaneously faced the Colorado Rockies in the National League Championship Series.

“I went to Phoenix with the plan that we would watch the Indians win the ALCS and hope that the Diamondbacks would win the NLCS so I could take him to a World Series game,” Jay told the Register in a one-on-one interview Tuesday from The Ritz-Carlton in downtown Cleveland.

As fate would have it, the exact opposite happened: Boston beat Cleveland, and Colorado squashed Arizona. The Red Sox ended up thrashing the Rockies for a Fall Classic championship.

Jay’s father, diagnosed with cancer, died a short time thereafter.

“That is why we watched the games together,” said Crawford, a 1983 Perkins High School graduate and on-air ESPN personality who hosts SportsCenter. “We knew it would be our last season together, and I wanted it more than anything I’ve ever wanted in my life: to share the moment of seeing the Indians in a World Series with him and them winning. When they didn’t win, I was crushed.”

Chuck, who took a 5-year-old Jay to his first baseball game at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium, shared a different outlook.

Jay recalled what Chuck told him.

“I won. You got to come out here, and I got to watch three games with you. I have just a few weeks left, and we got to spend some great time together. We didn’t experience a championship, but this, to me, was just as good.”

Chuck also asked Jay for one final wish: He wanted one person in particular to fill in for him and stand by Jay when a professional sports team from Cleveland reigned supreme above all other cities.

“He told me, ‘Your son will be with you when Cleveland wins a sports championship. Promise me that.’”

“I said, ‘He will be with me.’”

Fast-forward to summer 2016, and Jay fulfilled Chuck’s final wish.

Jay’s son Corey, a standout long jumper for Rutgers University, met his father in downtown Cleveland when the Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors for the city’s first professional sports championship since the 1964 Cleveland Browns.

“When the last second ticked off the clock, we went nuts,” Jay said. “On ABC’s actual live telecast, you can see Corey and I jumping up and down celebrating. It was so unbelievable. Being able to celebrate with him made it that much better.”

Corey once again joined Jay to possibly witness another Cleveland sports drought snap. The two will watch Game 6 of the World Series tonight at Progressive Field with Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar. If the Indians can defeat the Chicago Cubs, it’ll be Cleveland’s first World Series title since 1948.

“I hope we can celebrate all over again,” Jay said.

The Cavs won a title. Ohio State, too. The Cleveland Browns? That might never happen.

So where would an Indians championship rank for Jay?

“It would mean so much,” Jay said. “I’ve been an Indians guy my entire life. Whether it’s Ohio State, Cleveland Browns or Cleveland Cavs, I’ve always rooted for the Indians harder than any other team I have rooted for. I’ll also think of my dad.”

