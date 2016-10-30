Anyway you cut it, local barbers trim hair resembling Indians' dos

Full Cleveland Indians coverage

SANDUSKY — They can’t throw a knee-buckling curveball like Josh Tomlin or pitch a wipeout slider like Andrew Miller.

But with their hands, the dynamic duo of Benny Byington and John Hall change up the haircut game.

The professional hair stylists at Benny B’s Barber Shop, located at 434 W. Market St. in Sandusky, can trim hair in fashions resembling any Cleveland Indians ballplayer.

Want an undercut like Brandon Guyer, a popular hairstyle for many men today? No problem.

How about a faux hawk-like, orange-infused do Jose Ramirez proudly shows off, which is also timely for Halloween? You got it.

Thinking about a neatly clipped beard Corey Kluber sports, perfect for intimidating people standing 60 feet away? They do that, too.

“This is showing our support for the Indians, Cleveland and Ohio,” said Byington, referencing the baseball’s journey on possibly capturing its first World Series championship since 1948.

The barbers can even snip and shave hair to replicate maybe the most popular fictional Indians player of all time.

Just ask community member Chris Parthemore, who’s now donning the Rick “Wild Thing” Vaughn look.

“The Indians aren’t usually playing at Halloween, so I wanted to celebrate that,” Parthemore said after getting the haircut perfected by actor Charlie Sheen in the movie “Major League.” “Benny was definitely the guy to see, so I popped in and he loved the idea.”

