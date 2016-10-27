Man who helped Kenny Lofton gets World Series tickets

MARBLEHEAD — A local man scored two tickets to Game 6 of the World Series after helping Kenny Lofton.

Marblehead resident Ken Kostal, who owns Big Boppers restaurant, was in Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday when he bumped into the Indians’ former All-Star outfielder.

Kostal had just left the World Chili Cook-Off in Reno and was about to board a plane back to Ohio.

Lofton needed to get to Cleveland. He was picked to throw out the first pitch of Game 1 in the World Series. Although Lofton reportedly had a ticket on a different flight, it was delayed, Kostal told the Register.

Kostal gave up his ticket so the fan-favorite Lofton could make it to Cleveland in time.

The Cleveland Indians rewarded Kostal with two tickets to Game 6 of the World Series. Additionally, United Airlines, which ferries Indians players to games during the regular season, gave Kostal 62,200 reward miles to honor Lofton, who stole 622 bases during his career.

“I’ve been in the restaurant business for more than 30 years,” Kostal said. “I don’t get to do a lot of things because the restaurant is pretty busy, especially on weekends. It’s been nice to hear so many positive comments about this.”

Kostal said he’s traded smiles, nods and handshakes with Indians fans who visited his restaurant this week.

“A good percentage of our customers knew about it,” Kostal said referencing his act of kindness. “One group of people came over from Norwalk after reading the story in the Register.”

Kostal operates Big Boppers with his wife Diane. She was expecting him home early Tuesday morning, but had to wait for him to catch a later flight.

It seemed Diane was fine with the circumstances, however, given both her and Kostal are big Indians fans.

“I wasn’t surprised to hear he did that,” Diane said of her husband.

Others, too, weren’t shocked to hear about Kostal’s act of kindness. Kostal received an outpouring of support on social media.

“Way to go, Ken,” reader Babs Meisler said on Facebook. “You’re a true gentlemen. Kenny is my favorite Indians player of all time.”

“That’s awesome, Ken,” reader Kim Horton-Schell said Facebook. “You’re such a class act.”

