World Series ticket prices don't strike out fans

On average, gas cost less than 20 cents per gallon, the average annual salary was about $3,000, and World Series tickets were available for less than $10.

That title chase of yesteryear represents what some die-hard fans consider to be the team’s glory days.

Could 2016 be the banner year for a younger generation? Perhaps. But they’ll probably have to forget about modern-day prices to remember these games fondly.

Fans young and old likely experienced sticker shock when trying to buy tickets to Game 1 of the World Series in Cleveland.

For instance, some people spent more than $1,400 for one bleacher ticket — normally $10 during the regular season — to get into Progressive Field Tuesday night.

Others paid $100 to park in downtown Cleveland, which was flooded with people attending the World Series and the Cleveland Cavaliers home opener, commemorating the team’s NBA Finals victory last summer.

But those high prices didn't stop fans from pouring into the stadium. A sellout crowd of 38,091 cheered the Indians on to a 6-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Many believe the high ticket prices were well worth the value.

Some of the stellar performers include ace pitcher Corey Kluber setting a World Series strikeout record (eight of the first nine outs were strikeouts); and catcher Roberto Perez becoming the third Indian to hit two home runs in one World Series game.

